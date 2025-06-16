Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has announced the acquisition of an additional 1,112 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 10,000 BTC as part of its aggressive Bitcoin Treasury Operations strategy.

The latest purchase was executed for approximately ¥16.883 billion or $117 million.

Metaplanet’s 10,000 BTC Milestone

This development closely follows the issuance of Metaplanet’s 18th Series of Ordinary Bonds, through which it raised $210 million from EVO FUND. The bonds, bearing zero interest and redeemable at face value by December 12, 2025, were explicitly designated for Bitcoin purchases.

According to the company’s press release, the 10,000 BTC milestone was achieved through a series of strategic acquisitions funded by both equity and debt instruments, including multiple tranches of stock acquisition rights and a steady stream of zero-coupon bond issuances.

This move also marks the completion of the firm’s “210 Million Plan,” under which EVO FUND was granted 210 million 0%-discount rights. Over the past year, Metaplanet’s BTC Yield, which happens to be an important performance indicator tracking BTC per fully diluted share, has soared. This reflected both increased Bitcoin holdings and shareholder accretion despite dilution.

As of June 16, the BTC Yield stood at 87.2% quarter-to-date. The company recorded 3,526 BTC in BTC Gain for Q2 2025, translating to a ¥53.412 billion increase in Bitcoin value denominated in yen.

With its BTC holdings now totaling 10,000, Metaplanet has overtaken Coinbase, which holds 9,267 BTC, based on figures reported by Bitbo. The scale and pace of its recent purchases position Metaplanet as one of Asia’s most prominent corporate holders of Bitcoin. The firm now aims to amass a total of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. Having already accumulated 10,000 BTC, it must secure the remaining 200,000 BTC within the upcoming 18 months.

Companies Betting Big on BTC

A growing number of public companies are integrating digital assets into their treasuries, with 117 firms now collectively holding over 800,000 BTC. The latest to join this trend is Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH), which announced plans to raise $800 million to establish a dedicated BTC treasury reserve.

The New York-based fintech firm plans to revamp its treasury operations by leveraging tokenized finance, with Bitcoin at the core of its strategy. MFH said that it will store its BTC using institutional-grade blockchain custody infrastructure and incorporate staking services and tokenized treasury tools to enhance yield and capital efficiency.

In a similar move, Oslo-based crypto brokerage K33 has also begun holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet, after a $6.22 million raise through interest-free loans and new equity and warrant issuances.