Metaplanet has bought an additional 162 BTC worth $13.5 million.

This latest acquisition brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 3,050 BTC.

Details of The Purchase

CEO Simon Gerovich announced in a Wednesday post on X that the Japanese investment firm spent approximately $13.5 million on the latest buy, paying an average price of $83,123 per coin.

At current market rates, Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings are valued at approximately $249.4 million, while the total acquisition cost stands at around $253.7 million.

Since launching its Bitcoin acquisition strategy in April 2024, the firm has consistently expanded its holdings. Just a week ago, it purchased 497 BTC for $43.9 million. Other recent buys include 156 BTC for $13.4 million on March 3, 68 BTC for $6.6 million on February 20, and 269 BTC for $26 million on February 17.

So far in 2025, Metaplanet has purchased nearly 1,300 BTC. In January, Gerovich announced that the company aims to accumulate 10,000 coins by the end of this year and reach 21,000 by the end of 2026.

The firm tracks the effectiveness of its accumulation strategy using Bitcoin Yield (BTC Yield), a key performance indicator that has seen notable fluctuations in recent quarters.

Between July and September 2024, Metaplanet posted a 41.7% BTC Yield, which surged to 309.8% in the fourth quarter. So far in 2025, the metric stands at 53.2%.

Metaplanet Stock Price Surges

Following the latest Bitcoin buy, Metaplanet’s stock price has risen by 8.68% to JPY 3,630, according to Google Finance data.

The company has been growing its reserves through its Bitcoin Treasury Operations, which officially became a business line on December 18, 2024.

As part of this initiative, Metaplanet’s board of Directors has approved the issuance of its 8th series of ordinary bonds to EVO FUND. The bond issuance, valued at JPY 2 billion (approximately $18.2 million), was announced earlier today and is expected to directly fund further Bitcoin purchases.

This development comes just two days after Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) revealed its plans to raise $21 billion for Bitcoin acquisitions.

According to a company notice, this new funding initiative aligns with its January 28 announcement regarding stock acquisition rights, which outlined its plans to issue and sell shares of its 8.00% Series A perpetual strike preferred stock.