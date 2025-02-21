Metaplanet has announced that its total Bitcoin holdings have reached 2,100 BTC, now worth $196 million.

The firm revealed it recently bought an additional 68.59 BTC for $6.6 million at an average price of $96,335.

0.01% of Total Bitcoin Supply

In a February 20 X post, the company highlighted that its BTC reserves now make up “0.01% of total Bitcoin supply.”

The Japanese investment firm has been rapidly increasing its Bitcoin holdings as part of its treasury operations. According to its “Bitcoin Plan,” shared on January 28, Metaplanet aims to reach 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026.

The outfit has significantly increased its purchases of the number one cryptocurrency since mid-2024 when it started using it as a way to protect against inflation.

This latest acquisition comes shortly after a previous one earlier this week, where the firm bought 269.43 BTC worth $25.6 million, bringing its total holdings to 2,031 BTC. Before that, Metaplanet had made several other purchases, including its largest one to date in December 2024, when it obtained nearly 620 BTC worth $60.6 million.

CEO Simon Gerovich has said that adopting the Bitcoin Standard has been a game-changer, helping establish Metaplanet as Tokyo’s top BTC-focused company. Over the past year, its stock price has surged by more than 4,000%. Additionally, the firm is set to be included in the MSCI Japan Index on February 28, a move expected to attract more investors.

Capital Market Activities

Metaplanet has been growing its reserves through its Bitcoin Treasury Operations, which officially became a business line on December 18, 2024.

The company has been funding these purchases using capital market activities and its revenue. In line with this, its Board of Directors has approved several financial moves.

On January 28, 2025, it issued 21 million stock acquisition rights to EVO FUND in five tranches with an adjustable exercise price. On February 10, it also issued zero-coupon bonds worth 4 billion yen to EVO FUND, with the money set aside to buy Bitcoin.

By February 13, Metaplanet had received the full 4 billion yen and adjusted its spending to speed up BTC acquisitions. On February 19, it redeemed 2 billion yen of these bonds early, using money from EVO FUND’s exercise of stock acquisition rights.

Between February 18 and 19, just over 11% of the 13th Series of stock acquisition rights were exercised, raising 3.02 billion yen and contributing 2.38% toward Metaplanet’s “21 Million Plan.”