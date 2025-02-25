On Feb. 25, Japanese investment firm Metaplanet announced that it had purchased an additional 135 BTC for around $96,000 per bitcoin.

The $13 million buy has increased the firm’s total holdings to 2,235 BTC, worth around $205 million at current market prices. Its most recent addition to this stash was on Feb. 20, with a 68 BTC purchase.

The latest purchase has propelled Metaplanet to the fifteenth-largest corporate holder of BTC globally, just behind Voyager Digital, according to BitBO.

Buying The Dip

Metaplanet has a similar strategy to Strategy — formerly MicroStrategy — in generating a BTC Yield which measures Bitcoin holdings relative to total diluted shares. It reported a BTC yield of 23.2% so far for Q1 2025, which follows 310% in Q4 2024.

In late January, the firm issued 21 million new shares through stock acquisition rights to its EVO Fund. Earlier this month, it raised 4 billion yen ($26.7 million) via bonds used to buy Bitcoin. Since July 2024, Metaplanet has aggressively increased BTC holdings through equity and debt financing.

Metaplanet shares have increased a whopping 3,400% over the past 12 months. However, they dropped 4% on the day on Feb. 25 as Bitcoin and crypto markets crashed.

The Japanese firm is not the only one buying the dip. El Salvador purchased a further 8 BTC this week, adding to its stash, which now totals 6,088 BTC worth around $560 million.

The stacking will continue until morale improves! https://t.co/onNZgyL6Ei — The Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) February 24, 2025

Just a few hours after announcing the successful completion of a $2 billion offering of convertible notes on Feb. 24, Strategy said it had purchased the same amount of BTC, bringing its total stash to 499,096 BTC worth around $46 billion.

Bitcoin Slumps on Trump Tariffs

The continued Bitcoin accumulation came just before markets took their largest hit of the year so far, with an 13% crash in total capitalization.

BTC dumped around 10%, falling from $96,000 to its lowest price position in over three months of under $87,000.

The market meltdown followed a news conference with Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in which Trump said his planned 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico were “going forward on time, on schedule.” A similar crypto crash occurred earlier this month when Trump initially imposed his tariffs.

Equity markets have also been in the red this week as stocks slid on renewed trade tariff fears.