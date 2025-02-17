Metaplanet has increased its Bitcoin reserves with a new purchase worth $25.6 million.

The firm has bought an additional 269.43 BTC at an average price of $95,000 per coin.

Details From the Purchase

CEO Simon Gervovich announced in a February 17 post on X that its total holdings now stand at 2,031.41 BTC. The company disclosed that its overall investment in Bitcoin amounts to $163.3 million, with an average purchase cost of $80,394 per BTC.

Metaplanet tracks BTC Yield to measure the value of its Bitcoin reserves relative to its fully diluted shares. The firm reported a BTC Yield of 15.3% for the first quarter of 2025, following a rise of 309.8% in late 2024.

The company has significantly ramped up its Bitcoin accumulation since mid-2024. At that time, the entity held just 141 BTC, but by the end of the year, this number had grown to more than 1,760 BTC. This aggressive accumulation has positioned it as Japan’s largest institutional Bitcoin holder.

Metaplanet’s 2024 financial report revealed that the company recorded an unrealized gain of $36 million on its 1,760 BTC holdings.

The outfit has also experienced major growth in the stock market. Earlier this month, Metaplanet became Japan’s top-performing stock, posting a gain of over 4,000% in the past year. The company is also going to be included in the MSCI Japan Index on February 28, a move expected to attract more investors and boost reach.

Metaplanet’s approach to Bitcoin accumulation aligns with Michael Saylor’s Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy. The U.S. company incorporated Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset in August 2020 and has since promoted its corporate adoption as a hedge against inflation and declining stock prices.

Bond Issuance and Growth Plans

The Japanese investment firm funds its Bitcoin purchases through various financial activities, including stock acquisition rights and raising capital via bond issuances. Its latest fundraising initiative involved issuing the 6th Series of Ordinary Bonds to EVO FUND on February 10, 2025, which raised $26.3 million.

The company confirmed that proceeds from stock rights will be used to repay these bonds upon maturity. The bonds carry no interest, meaning bondholders will not receive periodic payments.

CEO Gervovich recently revealed that Metaplanet aims to grow its Bitcoin reserves to 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025. To achieve this, the company plans to strengthen its partnerships and expand Bitcoin adoption in Japan and internationally.