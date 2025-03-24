Metaplanet has increased its Bitcoin holdings to 3,350 BTC after buying an additional 150 BTC for approximately $12.6 million.

The firm has been accelerating its acquisitions throughout 2025, adding 1,288 BTC in the first 11 weeks of the year.

Details From the Latest Purchase

According to a March 24 statement posted on X, the Japanese investment firm purchased the Bitcoin at an average price of $83,801 each. This brings the company’s total Bitcoin acquisition cost to $278.8 million, with an average purchase price of $83,224 per BTC.

Metaplanet tracks its performance using BTC Yield, a metric that measures the growth of its Bitcoin holdings relative to its fully diluted shares. After surging 309.8% in Q4 2024, the metric has reached 68.3% so far in Q1 2025.

The outfit has financed its purchases through stock acquisition rights via EVO FUND and zero-interest bonds. In March alone, it redeemed ¥2 billion ($12.8 million) in bonds ahead of schedule and issued another ¥2 billion ($12.8 million) in new bonds.

This was used to fund multiple purchases, including 156 BTC on March 3, 497 BTC on March 5, 162 BTC on March 12, and 150 BTC on March 18. The goal is to reach 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and 21,000 BTC by 2026, a milestone that would make it the holder of 1% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Market Reaction and Developments

Reacting to the latest development, Google Finance data shows that Metaplanet’s stock is trading at ¥5,060, recording a 6.98% increase in the past 24 hours. The company also recently achieved a milestone, becoming Asia’s largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder and ranking among the top 10 publicly listed Bitcoin holders globally.

Last week, it announced the formation of an advisory board, appointing Eric Trump as its first member. While it did not disclose specific details about Trump’s role, CEO Simon Gerovich stated that the board will consist of influential figures committed to advancing Bitcoin adoption. He described Trump’s appointment as a major step toward the goal of becoming one of the world’s leading Bitcoin treasury companies.

The investment firm’s growth coincides with Japan’s shifting stance on crypto regulation. On March 6, the country’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) proposed lowering crypto capital gains taxes from 55% to 20%, marking a 35% reduction. The plan also seeks to classify crypto as its own asset class, separate from securities, under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.