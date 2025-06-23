Metaplanet Inc. has announced a 1,111 BTC purchase, pushing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC valued at over $1.12 billion.

This latest acquisition, executed at an average price of approximately $106,408 per Bitcoin, further solidified the Tokyo-based investment firm’s position among the world’s top ten largest corporate holders of the original cryptocurrency, increasing its lead over Coinbase in 10th place and trailing Hut 8 in 8th by 273 BTC.

Metaplanet Sets Its Sights Higher

Chairman Simon Gerovich confirmed the buy via a post on X, where he revealed that the company was targeting 30,000 BTC before the end of 2025. Additionally, in an infographic shared in a follow-up post, Gerovich outlined his firm’s path to hitting 210,000 BTC by 2027.

He projects the company acquiring 70,000 BTC in 2026 to get to 100,000, and adding another 110,000 the following year to own exactly 1% of the entire Bitcoin supply.

Metaplanet’s rapid rise, from 97.850 BTC in April 2024, has been driven by relentless capital market activity. The organization has utilized a combination of stock acquisition rights and zero-coupon bond issuances, primarily directed to EVO FUND, to fuel its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

The 1,111 BTC, bought for $118.2 million, follows a similar pattern, coming weeks after a $117 million acquisition of 1,112 BTC on June 16, which increased its holding to 10,000 BTC. Before that, the firm purchased 1,088 BTC on June 2 for approximately $117.5 million. Its average buy-in across all 11,111 BTC now stands at $95,869.

Metaplanet measures success through the “BTC Yield” metric, reflecting Bitcoin accretion per fully diluted share. In a statement shared on X, the firm revealed that the metric has soared 306.7% year-to-date, with a particularly strong 107.9% gain between April 1 and June 23, translating to a hypothetical gain of 4,367 BTC purely from operations, worth ¥66.189 billion at their reference price.

Despite this aggressive strategy, the company’s stock was down 5.39% at the time of this writing, changing hands at ¥1,685, possibly due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following the United States’ bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The dip was also witnessed in the price of Bitcoin. Currently trading at around $101,511, the asset is down 4.5% over the past week and 6.5% in the last month.

BTC Treasuries Catching On

Metaplanet’s buying spree is not just reshaping its own balance sheet; it signals a deepening institutional embrace of Bitcoin as a core treasury reserve asset.

According to HODL15Capital, by June 16, 24 companies had increased their holding of the number one crypto asset by an additional 11,902 units. These include Singapore’s Genius Group, which bought 100 BTC and is targeting 1,000, and Sweden’s first Bitcoin treasury company, H100, which recently increased its ownership of the asset to 169 BTC.

Others, such as China’s DDC Enterprise and New York-based Mercurity, are planning to raise $528 million and $800 million, respectively, to purchase Bitcoin.