Tokyo-based investment firm, Metaplanet Inc., has announced the acquisition of an additional 1,088 BTC as part of its ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations.

The company disclosed that the average purchase price for this latest batch was 15.5 million yen per Bitcoin, bringing the total transaction value to approximately 16.88 billion yen, worth $117.5 million.

Metaplanet Ramps Up Bitcoin Treasury Play

In its latest update, the company stated that its overall average purchase price now stands at 13.75 million yen per Bitcoin, with the total aggregated amount spent reaching 122.269 billion yen. Following this purchase, Metaplanet’s total holdings have increased to 8,888 BTC. This move continues Metaplanet’s strategy of strengthening its position in digital assets.

Inspired by the business intelligence firm, Strategy’s corporate Bitcoin playbook, and Michael Saylor’s leadership, Metaplanet adopted its BTC treasury strategy in April 2024.

Since then, it has rapidly built one of the largest BTC holdings. It now leads in Asia and is the tenth-largest public company globally that owns Bitcoin. The Japanese firm’s most recent acquisition brings it closer to its ambitious 10,000 BTC target for 2025.

Metaplanet shares rose 9.75% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange today, closing at 1,171 yen at 3:30 PM JST. According to Yahoo Finance data, the stock is up over 236% year-to-date.

$21M Bond Deal

Last month, Metaplanet announced the issuance of $21 million in zero-coupon bonds to Evo Fund, after closing a separate $50 million funding round. Labeled the 17th series, these bonds have a face value of $525,000 each and mature on November 28, 2025.

Because they bear no interest, Metaplanet avoids incurring any borrowing costs. The issuance terms allow Evo Fund to redeem the bonds early, either entirely or in increments of $525,000, by providing five days’ notice.

These early redemptions may also coincide with subsequent funding activities involving the same investor. As unsecured instruments with no guarantees or third-party administrators, the bonds comply with Japan’s corporate legal framework. Payment procedures will be managed at the company’s Tokyo office. The financing move is in line with Metaplanet’s broader goal of accumulating Bitcoin without diluting shareholder equity.