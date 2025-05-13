Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has added to its Bitcoin reserve with a fresh purchase worth $126.7 million on May 12.

The latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 6,796 BTC.

Details From The Latest Buy

The development was shared by CEO Simon Gerovich on X. He revealed that the firm has bought 1,271 BTC at a price of $102,119 per coin. In total, Metaplanet has spent around $608.2 million on Bitcoin so far, with an average cost of $89,492 per coin.

The company measures its progress using BTC Yield, a key metric that shows the percentage increase in Bitcoin held per fully diluted share. Between January and April 2025, Metaplanet has already hit a 170.0% BTC Yield year-to-date.

The Tokyo-listed firm’s accumulation strategy has picked up speed in recent months. Just days before the latest buy, it had purchased 555 BTC on May 7. In April, it made four separate buys, adding up to 18,586 BTC. March was even busier, with six Bitcoin purchases totaling 18,925 BTC. Notably, each was larger than the one before.

To fund its Bitcoin strategy, Metaplanet has relied on bond issuance and stock acquisition rights. Its most recent fundraising effort, the 13th Series of Ordinary Bonds, secured $25 million on May 7.

With 6,796 BTC now in its reserves, the outfit is 68% of the way toward its 2025 goal of 10,000 BTC. Its broader ambition is to accumulate 21,000 BTC, equivalent to about 0.1 percent of the flagship cryptocurrency’s total supply.

Following the latest announcement, Google Finance data shows that the company’s shares rose by 4.96% in the last 24 hours, and is trading at ¥550.00.

Metaplanet’s Performance

Metaplanet’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation has led to frequent comparisons with Strategy. Blockstream CEO Adam Back has argued that the company’s approach is even outperforming its rival’s.

In a May 10 X post, Back referenced a metric called “months to modified NAV cover,” which tracks how quickly Bitcoin gains can offset a company’s net asset value. According to him, Metaplanet achieved a two times return on its Bitcoin position in just three months, while it took Strategy 19 months to reach similar results.

He also noted that the former’s modified NAV is increasing 3.8 times faster. Based on this growth, the CEO suggested the firm’s share price could rise from 533 yen to 1,340 yen.

Meanwhile, CEO Simon Gerovich recently pointed out that the company now holds more Bitcoin than El Salvador. In a post on X, he remarked:

“From humble beginnings to rivaling nation-states, we’re just getting started.”

El Salvador currently ranks as the sixth-largest nation-state holder of the cryptocurrency, with 6,714 BTC valued at around $642 million.