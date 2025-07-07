Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has made a new purchase of 2,205 BTC.

This brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 15,555 BTC, making it the fifth-largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency.

Purchase Details

CEO Simon Gerovich announced the news on Monday via an X post. He revealed that the outfit acquired the Bitcoin for $238.7 million at an average price of $108,237 each. As of July 7, the company now holds a total of 15,555 BTC, which were procured for around $1.54 billion at $99,307 per unit.

Metaplanet tracks the success of its Bitcoin strategy using a metric called BTC Yield that measures how much value is being added per share over time. Gerovich shared that the company has achieved a BTC Yield of 416.6% so far in 2025.

The firm has been following an aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy in recent months. This latest purchase comes after it picked up 1,234 BTC for $133 million on June 26 and another 1,111 BTC worth $118 million just days before that. It also spent $117 million on 1,112 BTC on June 16, which pushed its holdings to 10,000 BTC.

With 15,555 BTC, Metaplanet has now surpassed Cleanspark Inc. and Galaxy Digital to become the fifth-largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder. The company plans to grow its holdings to 30,000 BTC by the end of the year and aims for 210,000 BTC by 2027, which would put its ownership of Bitcoin at 1% of the king cryptocurrency’s total supply.

Elsewhere, Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury company also said it has secured 116 BTC for $12.6 million on July 7. The Blockchain Group now holds a total of 1,904 BTC, valued at approximately $203 million. The France-based firm also reported a year-to-date BTC Yield of 1,348.8%.

Capital Market Activities

Metaplanet’s stock has seen some modest gains following the news. The shares are currently trading at ¥1,568 each. According to Google Finance data, this figure marks a 1.49% increase over the last 24 hours. The stock has also risen by 1,854% since last year.

The Tokyo-listed company funds its Bitcoin purchases through stock and bond issuances. On June 16, it issued $210 million in zero-coupon straight bonds to EVO Fund, with all proceeds going toward BTC. Later that month, it announced the release of its 19th Series of Ordinary Bonds valued at around $190 million.

Earlier in June, the outfit also completed the early redemption and full repayment of its 16th, 17th, and 18th Series bonds for $281 million using proceeds from the exercise of its stock acquisition rights.