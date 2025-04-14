Metaplanet has once again reinforced its commitment to Bitcoin, acquiring an additional 319 BTC worth approximately $26.3 million at an average price of $82,549 each.

This latest buy brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 4,525 BTC, valued at about $386.3 million.

Relentless Bitcoin Accumulation

The publicly traded company listed on the Tokyo Exchange has been steadily building its Bitcoin treasury since 2023 through a combination of strategic financial maneuvers. It employs a multi-pronged approach, using direct market purchases, cash-secured puts options, and capital market financing to maximize its BTC acquisition while minimizing costs.

Metaplanet also uses a key metric to track its performance: BTC Yield. It measures the growth of the company’s Bitcoin holdings relative to outstanding shares. In the final quarter of 2024, the firm reported an astounding 309.8% yield. However, in Q1 2025, the metric dropped to 95.6%, and since the beginning of April, it has stood at 6.5%.

The latest purchase pushes Metaplanet into the top 10 global corporate holders of Bitcoin, surpassing firms like Semler Scientific and Bitcoin Group. It also brings its overall ownership of BTC’s total supply to about 0.02%.

This year alone, the company has made more than eight purchases. In March, it broke past the 3,000 BTC mark, buying 162 BTC for $13.5 million at an average price of $83,123. On April 1, Metaplanet reached another milestone when its Bitcoin stash hit the 4,000 BTC milestone after it added another 696 BTC bought via cash-secured put options.

According to CEO Simon Gerovich, the Japanese firm is targeting 10,000 BTC by the end of the year and 21,000 BTC by 2026, equivalent to 0.1% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply. Towards this end, it recently welcomed Eric Trump, the second son of the US. President Donald Trump, to its new strategic advisory board.

The younger Trump, who has called Bitcoin “one of the greatest stores of value,” is a key figure in his family’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, and is expected to help push Metaplanet’s ambitious BTC acquisition plan.

Market Reaction

Meanwhile, the number one cryptocurrency is demonstrating a measure of resilience. Currently trading at $84,431, it is down just 0.2% in the last 24 hours. Despite this minor blip, the asset has jumped almost 10% over the past seven days, markedly outperforming the broader crypto market, which went up 5.3% in the same period.

Bitcoin’s market dominance remains strong at 60.6%, far ahead of Ethereum’s 7.07%. However, it is still below its all-time high of $108,786, reached at the start of the year.