In a strategic move to accelerate its Bitcoin acquisition goals, Japan-based Metaplanet issued $21 million in interest-free bonds to the Evo Fund on May 29, following a separate $50 million raise the previous day. These zero-coupon bonds, known as the 17th series, come with a $525,000 face value and are set to mature on November 28, 2025.

As they bear no interest, Metaplanet avoids additional financial costs tied to borrowing.

Metaplanet Adds to Bitcoin Warchest

According to the official document, the terms allow Evo Fund to initiate early redemptions with a five-day notice, either in full or in multiples of $525,000. Additionally, redemptions may be linked to future funding rounds with the same investor.

The bonds are unsecured, with no guarantees or administrators, which is in line with Japanese corporate law. Payment processing will take place at the company’s Tokyo office.

This fundraising effort contributes to Metaplanet’s larger goal of amassing 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025. Year-to-date, the company has raised $135.2 million, including previous rounds in February ($25.9 million), March ($13.3 million), and earlier in May ($25 million).

Currently holding approximately 7,800 BTC, worth around $840 million, Metaplanet ranks 11th among global corporate Bitcoin holders, with an average purchase price of $91,340 per BTC. In March, it used cash-secured put options to acquire 696 BTC, followed by an additional 145 BTC in April for $13.6 million.

Metaplanet isn’t the only company doubling down on Bitcoin. In Scandinavia, K33 is taking a similar approach.

K33 Joins Corporate Bitcoin Trend

K33, the Oslo-based cryptocurrency brokerage company, announced plans to begin holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet after raising 60 million SEK ($6.22 million). As per the announcement on May 28th, the funding was secured via interest-free convertible loans and a new round of share and warrant issuances.

The Norwegian firm confirmed that 100% of the funds will be used to buy Bitcoin, possibly acquiring up to 57 BTC at current prices. The firm secured 45 million SEK ($4.66 million) through loans maturing in June 2028, and 15 million SEK ($1.5 million) via equity and warrants. Investors converting their warrants before March 2026 will be granted additional free warrants, which would potentially allow K33 to raise a total of 75 million SEK ($7.77 million).

In its Q1 financial update, CEO Bull Jenssen said K33 is partnering with other Nordic Bitcoin treasury firms and intends to leverage its holdings to create Bitcoin-based services, including collateralized lending.