Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has acquired an additional 518 BTC for roughly $61.4 million.

This latest transaction brings the company’s total holdings to 18,113 BTC.

Details Of The New Transaction

Metaplanet’s CEO, Simon Gerovich, shared the news in an August 12 X post, revealing that the latest buy was made at an average price of $118,519 per coin. As of August 12, the company’s reserves amounted to 18,113 BTC, acquired for $1.85 billion at an average price of $101,911 per coin.

The outfit tracks a unique performance metric called BTC Yield, which measures Bitcoin holdings relative to fully diluted shares. From July 1 to August 12, it has achieved a Bitcoin yield of 26.5%. This has increased its year-to-date performance to 468.1%.

Since adopting the leading cryptocurrency as a Treasury reserve asset in 2024, Metaplanet has aggressively expanded both its holdings and ambitions. In July alone, it acquired a total of 4245 BTC across four major transactions. The first took place on July 7, when the company purchased 2,205 BTC for approximately $238.7 million, followed by a 797 BTC buy on July 14 worth $93.6 million. Two weeks later, it added another 780 BTC for $92.5 million, capping it with a final acquisition of 463 BTC valued at $54 million.

The firm’s goal is to accumulate 210,000 BTC, roughly 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, by the end of 2027 under its “555 Million Plan.” Following the latest development, it still ranks 6th globally among corporate Bitcoin holders, trailing only giants like Strategy, MARA, XXI, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company, and Riot.

Elsewhere, Strategy also revealed a modest purchase of 155 BTC for $18 million that brought its total reserves to $46.09 billion.

Market Reaction

According to Google Finance data, the Japanese Bitcoin Treasury’s stock has dipped by 2.1%. The stock has also fallen 37% over the past month but remains up 173% year-to-date.

To fund its aggressive accumulation, Metaplanet has adopted various unconventional financing tools designed to preserve shareholder equity while securing long-term capital. These include zero-interest convertible bonds, moving-strike warrants, and perpetual preferred stock issuances.

The latest buy followed an August 1 filing for a shelf registration to raise up to $3.74 billion through perpetual preferred shares. The outfit also said it plans to increase its authorized share count to 2.72 billion and introduce two classes of perpetual preferred shares. According to CEO Gerovich, the structure is meant to align financing flexibility with investor preferences while maintaining high per-share Bitcoin exposure.