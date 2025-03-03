Metaplanet has acquired an additional 156 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $13.4 million.

The Japanese investment firm is also exploring a potential listing outside of Japan.

Details From the Latest Buy

CEO Simon Gerovich announced on X that the BTC was purchased at an average price of about $85,890 per BTC. The latest buy brings its total holdings to 2,391 BTC. The company reported a bitcoin yield of 31.8% for Q1 2025, following a 310% yield in Q4 2024.

Last week, Metaplanet disclosed the purchase of 135 BTC, following earlier acquisitions of 68 BTC and 269 BTC in February. According to its “Bitcoin Plan,” shared on January 28, Metaplanet aims to accumulate 10,000 BTCC by the end of 2025 and 21,000 by the end of 2026.

The latest purchase follows the company’s announcement of a $13.6 million issuance in zero-interest bonds to fund its bitcoin dream. On February 27, Metaplanet issued 40 ordinary bonds, each with a face value of 50 million yen, totaling 2 billion yen.

These bonds carry no interest and will be redeemable in full on August 26, 2025. The proceeds from this initiative will be allocated to Evo Fund, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin acquisition fund.

Metaplanet Evaluates International Listing Options

The development comes after Gerovich met with officials at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last week.

“Metaplanet is a company of the future built on the Bitcoin standard and continues to grow steadily every day,” he wrote in a March 3 post on X.

The executive also revealed that the outfit is evaluating ways to make its shares more accessible to investors worldwide. He emphasized that the Tokyo-listed firm aims to demonstrate that Japanese companies can be at the forefront of financial innovation and long-term value creation.

Metaplanet (MTPLF) shares have been trading on OTC Markets since November 2024. OTC Markets is a U.S.-based financial market that provides price and liquidity information for approximately 12,400 over-the-counter securities, including those of international companies.

Meanwhile, the shares have been one of the top-performing stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange over the last 12 months. According to Google Finance data, MTPLF stock has surged by over 1,800% during this period.