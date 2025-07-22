The Layer-1 (L1) blockchain, which powers internet capital markets, payments, and crypto applications, is at the center of a collaboration between industry giants.

The “everything wallet” teams up with a leading payments framework provider.

Extending The Reach Into Web3

In a press release shared with CryptoPotato, the non-custodial wallet MetaMask has partnered with Transak, one of the largest payments infrastructure providers, by introducing native support for Solana, marking the first integration outside of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Transak will provide the infrastructure for the fiat-to-SOL highway.

From today, MetaMask users will be able to buy Solana tokens directly from the app, using their country’s fiat currency via credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, bank transfers, and other payment methods.

There will be no need for bridges, complicated exchanges, or a steep learning curve – just a few clicks will be all that it takes to enter the Solana ecosystem.

“This is a significant milestone for MetaMask and a natural extension of our mission to make crypto more accessible,” said Lorenzo Santos, Senior Product Manager at MetaMask. “Solana has become a core part of the Web3 conversation, and with Transak, our users can now effortlessly purchase SOL using their local currencies, simplifying the onboarding experience.”

The self-managed wallet has been active for over eight years now and has facilitated millions of transactions globally, serving as a powerful entry point into the products offered by Ethereum.

By 2024, MetaMask has expanded to offer on-ramp support to over 10 EVM chains, primarily powered by Transak’s architecture.

Solana’s comeback over the past year has been quite notable. At the time of printing, the active monthly addresses on the chain are 69.9 million, whereas at the same time last year, they were 15.8 million, according to data from Token Terminal. This places the network first among other L1 peers such as BNB, NEAR, and even Ethereum.

Its native token, SOL, is also ranked fifth by market capitalization, with a value of over $106 billion, according to the latest data from CoinMarketCap.

Long-Standing Partners

This is not the first time MetaMask and Transak have joined forces. The duo has collaborated since 2021, when the latter was the wallet’s first fiat on-ramp provider.

With Solana now in the mix, easy access is no longer the only mainstay. Fragmented ecosystems are now unified into a single, decentralized application (DApp), thereby minimizing technical challenges and complexities.

The team behind MetaMask is not stopping here, as plans for Bitcoin support have already been confirmed.

The CEO of Transak, Sami Start, had the following to say:

“This is what Web3 was always meant to be – open, accessible, and chain-agnostic. “We’re proud to be building the infrastructure that brings this vision to life, starting with MetaMask and Solana.”