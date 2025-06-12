Mercurity Fintech Holding announced plans to raise $800 million to establish a Bitcoin treasury reserve.

The New York-based digital fintech firm aims to use the funds to acquire and hold BTC as part of a broader strategy to reshape its treasury operations through tokenized finance.

Mercurity Fintech Bets Big on Bitcoin

According to the official press release, MFH plans to store the assets using institutional-grade blockchain custody infrastructure while integrating staking services and tokenized treasury tools to unlock yield and capital efficiency.

The initiative represents a transition from traditional treasury models to a blockchain-aligned reserve structure designed to boost long-term asset exposure and bolster financial resilience. In parallel, MFH is set to move from the Russell Microcap Index to the Russell 2000 and 3000, a development that could enhance visibility among institutional investors and signal market validation for its blockchain-centric approach.

In an official statement, Shi Qiu, CEO of the company, said,

“We’re building this Bitcoin treasury reserve based on our belief that Bitcoin will become an essential component of the future financial infrastructure. We are positioning our company to be a key player in the evolving digital financial ecosystem.”

Bitcoin on the Books

A growing number of public companies are integrating digital assets into their treasuries, with 117 firms now holding over 800,000 BTC, as per Binance Research’s latest stats.

Recent adopters include GameStop, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., and Nakamoto, all following a model first implemented by Strategy and Michael Saylor. Trump Media & Technology Group joined the wave with a $2.5 billion Bitcoin initiative backed by 50 institutions. Ethereum is also gaining traction, as evidenced by SharpLink recently launching a $425 million ETH strategy advised by Consensys’ Joseph Lubin.

Japan-based Metaplanet also continued its aggressive BTC acquisition. More recently, the Oslo-based cryptocurrency brokerage company, K33, also started holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet after raising $6.22 million via interest-free loans and new share and warrant issues.