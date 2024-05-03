TL;DR

The meme coin sector flashed green today (May 3), with its market capitalization exceeding $50 billion.

The prices of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are up on a daily scale, but other assets like WIF and POPCAT have registered more significant gains.

The Best Performers

The cryptocurrency market returned to green territory after registering substantial losses in the past several days. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly surged to $60,000, while Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed the $3K level.

The meme coin sector witnessed an even more significant revival, with numerous assets of that type outperforming the aforementioned leaders.

Some evident examples include the frog-themed Pepe (PEPE) and the Solana-based dogwifhat (WIF) and Bonk Inu (BONK), all of which spiked by double digits on a daily scale.

Another meme coin that experienced even more impressive gains is Popcat (POPCAT). The cat-themed token is up 25% in the past 24 hours, briefly soaring to an all-time high of over $0.60 (per CoinGecko’s data). Currently, it trades at around $0.56.

The entire market capitalization of the meme coin cohort jumped above $50 billion.

How are DOGE and SHIB Doing?

The largest meme coins in terms of market cap – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – are also well in the green, albeit in a more modest fashion. The former is up 7% daily, while its rival has pumped slightly more.

Numerous analysts recently envisioned a bright future for both assets. The X user Ali Martinez claimed that DOGE’s recent price retreat could be “part of its usual behavior before massive bull runs.” He reminded about multiple occasions in the past years when the meme coin’s value dipped only to rally substantially shortly after.

SHIB also seems poised for a bull run, considering the rise of some bullish indicators related to its ecosystem. Examples are the increased burn rate and the further development of the layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium.

The network underwent two major upgrades as of late, aiming to improve user experience, implement quicker block processing times, and empower the community of developers and innovators. If you are curious to learn more about Shibarium, please take a look at our dedicated video below:



