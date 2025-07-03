TL;DR

Meme coin mania returns, as top tokens like DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE post strong gains, while BONK steals the spotlight with a 20% surge.

MOODENG soared 43% after being listed on South Korea’s largest exchange, Upbit. The move mirrors past listings like RVN and POKT, which triggered massive price increases due to boosted liquidity, visibility, and investor confidence.

Memes Go Wild

The past 24 hours have been quite successful for the cryptocurrency industry, particularly for the meme coin sector. The market capitalization of the niche has spiked by over 11% within that timeframe, currently standing above $60 billion.

The leaders Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have recorded solid gains of around 7-8%, but many of their rivals have posted double-digit increases.

Pepe (PEPE) – the third-biggest meme coin – is up 13% for the day, dogwifhat (WIF) has soared by 16%, while Bonk (BONK) has pumped by nearly 20%.



In fact, BONK is the best-performing top 100 cryptocurrency for the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization jumped above $1.3 billion, making it the 80th-largest in the entire market.

The rebound has attracted attention from prominent analysts who think this upward trend might just be getting started. Bluntz – an X user with over 320,000 followers – predicted that BONK’s price could skyrocket by “at least” 100%-130%.

MOODENG is Flying Even Higher

The hippo-themed meme coin Moo Deng (MOODENG) has experienced a 43% price surge over the past day, and there is a compelling explanation behind it.

The asset caught the eye of the leading South Korean crypto exchange, Upbit, which listed the trading pairs MOODENG/USDT, MOODENG/KRW, and MOODENG/BTC.

The company explained that it will support only deposits via the Solana network, while large deposits from unclear sources may require an explanation of fund origin.

Upbit is undisputedly the largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, and its backing often triggers a substantial pump for the involved assets due to factors like increased liquidity, improved accessibility, and a reputational boost.

A month ago, the company listed the RVN/KRW trading pair, which was followed by a 75% price explosion for the underlying token. Prior to that, it embraced Pocket Network (POKT) and Livepeer (LPT), resulting in even greater gains.