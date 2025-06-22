At the time of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) was a couple of hundred dollars under $103,000, after dipping 4% in 24 hours, but Max Keiser is suggesting this volatility is mere tremors before a seismic surge to $800,000.

In a sit-down with Bitcoin Magazine’s Isabella Santos, the legendary BTC prophet claimed that the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield is the “lynchpin” threatening financial collapse and triggering Bitcoin’s epic moon mission.

The Road to $800K

In the interview, the Bitcoin bull laid out a doomsday scenario that could potentially lead to an astronomical spike in the king cryptocurrency’s price:

“There is one piece of data that is the lynchpin of the entire global financial system… It’s the rate of interest on the 10-year Japanese bond,” Keiser declared.

Currently, the yield is at about 3.5%, and any higher, the market watcher warned, could potentially lead to the collapse of the decades-long “yen carry trade,” where Wall Street borrowed near-zero-yen to fuel speculative investments.

“The Japanese economy is going to have to start selling U.S. Treasury bonds to stay solid, which would create a cascading event, what I call the bond apocalypse, where the global bond market crashes.”

He stated that if this were to happen, then trillions of dollars’ worth of capital would flee collapsing government debt and rush straight into BTC.

“In that environment, Bitcoin spikes to $500,000, $600,000, $800,000.”

Bearish Caution

While Keiser’s prediction might have gotten the crypto community on X talking, the market remains rather tense and confused. Pseudonymous trader Mr Wall Street hinted at a potential short-term nosedive to the $93,000 to $95,000 range, warning that the charts were “screaming for lower.”

Still, voices of resilience have been piping up, with analyst Axel Adler Jr. pointing to rising long liquidation dominance without a major price crash as a “good signal,” suggesting strong underlying buyer support.

Additionally, on-chain sleuth DeFiTracer sees cooling Middle East tensions due to Iran’s apparent openness to talks as well as Fed member Christopher J. Waller’s signal for July rate cuts as bullish signals. He suggested these catalysts are quietly shifting markets from uncertainty “into the trust phase.”