Mastercard Enlists Ripple, Binance, and PayPal in New Crypto Partnership

The program's main goal is to connect blockchain tech with Mastercard's global payments infrastructure.

Payments giant Mastercard unveiled a new Crypto Partner Program aimed at connecting the rapidly developing world of blockchain tech with its vast global payments infrastructure.

According to the company’s statement, more than 85 blockchain and fintech-focused firms have joined the initiative, with some of the major names including Binance, Ripple, Gemini, PayPal, Paxos, and Circle.

Mastercard’s Program

The official press release indicated that this joint venture signals another step by traditional financial networks toward integrating cryptocurrency assets into mainstream commerce.

Given the substantial number of big crypto and fintech names joining the program, Mastercard noted that they plan to explore how on-chain tech, including programmable payments and tokenized assets, can integrate with TradFi payment systems used by merchants, banks, and consumers worldwide.

The program itself will focus on developing practical applications where blockchain can complement existing financial rails rather than replace them.

Mastercard execs Raj Dhamodharan and Sherri Haymond claimed that crypto assets have entered a new phase, which could boost them further into the traditional financial system.

“As digital asset technologies mature, Mastercard will continue focusing on what we do best: enabling trust, setting standards, and connecting systems at scale. By bridging on-chain innovation with the framework that powers everyday payments, we’re helping ensure that what’s next works with what already does,” they added.

Broader Push

Bloomberg added that the new program builds on several earlier initiatives aimed at integrating the digital asset class into its ecosystem. It previously supported crypto-linked payment cards, invested in blockchain startups via its Start Path accelerator, and introduced services designed to help banks manage industry-related compliance and risk.

Although cryptocurrencies have risen in popularity in the past half a decade, their integration into everyday payments remains a complex challenge. Mastercard aims to address that by positioning itself as a bridge between the emerging blockchain economy and the traditional financial system.