Rumors have emerged online again that Pi Network’s token will soon be listed on a major tier 1 cryptocurrency exchange.

As it typically happens when the hype goes crazy, so does the underlying asset’s price, which is the only double-digit gainer from the top 100 alts.

Ever since it officially saw the light of day in February this year, the PI token has been the subject of enhanced attention due to the controversy linked to the project behind it. Although the first few weeks were quite spectacular in terms of adoption, as many exchanges rushed to list it, and price-wise, the following months have been quite disappointing.

The adoption curve has flattened, and there’s no actual big news coming from a large exchange that wants to list it despite community votes and blatant hints.

There was another disappointment last month when the Core Team teased a major announcement, and the community thought it would be a green light from Binance. However, it turned out to be a $100 million fund dedicated to investing in projects within the Pi Network ecosystem.

Six weeks later, the rumors are back on. One of the most popular Pi Network-focused channels on X has cited another post questioning whether a listing on a tier 1 crypto exchange is coming.

Binance is at the forefront as the company has engaged on a couple of times in the past with the PI community, as mentioned above. It held a community vote to determine how many of its users want to see the token on the platform, but failed to follow through even though the results were overwhelmingly in favor.

The other options listed in the post are HTX, Kraken, OKX, and Coinbase. Bybit is expectedly missing since its CEO previously called the Pi Network project a “scam.”

Although these rumors are just that for the time being, the native token has experienced a massive resurgance in the past 24 hours. PI has soared by over 12% and sits at a multi-week peak of over $0.6 now.