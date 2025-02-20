TL;DR

The launch of Pi Network’s Open Network has brought the PI token to exchanges like Bitget, OKX, and MEXC.

Binance could be the next major exchange to list the asset, as a community vote running until February 27 shows strong support, with over 85% of participants voting “Yes.”

The Major Milestone

Almost six years after its birth, Pi Network finally saw the launch of its Open Network. The initiative made the PI token publicly accessible and allowed exchanges to list it.

Bitget, OKX, and MEXC were among the first to embrace it. Currently, the price of PI varies on each platform: traders can buy it for roughly $1.72 on OKX, $1.69 on Bitget, and $1.68 on MEXC.

Prior to the listing, many industry participants made interesting price predictions. Some suggested PI will be worth mere cents on launch day, while others forecasted much higher levels.

It is worth mentioning that the biggest optimists envisioned $314.159 (a number symbolically linked to π (Pi) ≈ 3.14159) as a possible target. Such a price, though, would require the asset’s market capitalization to explode above $30 trillion, making the prediction quite ridiculous (to say the least).

Binance to Jump on Board?

Besides the aforementioned exchanges that have already supported PI, many others have been rumored to hop on the bandwagon soon. One of those is the world’s biggest – Binance.

It remained silent on the matter for several days before issuing a community vote on February 17 that should decide whether the token will be embraced.

“We have been listening to the vibrant discussions within our community about Pi Network. To ensure users’ voices are heard, Binance is launching a Community Vote. We invite users to participate and share their opinions on the topic: “Should PI be launched on Binance?” under the official post on Binance Square Official,” the announcement reads.

The firm said the voting period will run until February 27, and only verified users who hold a minimum of 5 USD equivalent assets in their exchange accounts can participate. As of this writing, over 85% of the voters have picked the “Yes” option.