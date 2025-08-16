TL;DR

For the first time since the launch of the Open Network, which went live in February this year, Pi Network’s Core Team has organized a hackathon.

The goal is to enhance the utility of the underlying token in the Open Network, enabling participants to earn rewards.

Pi Network Hackathon

The announcement from the team, published earlier this week, informed that the Pi Hackathon 2025 is already open for registration and team formation (as of August 15). The event will begin on August 21, with the optional midpoint check-in scheduled for September 19. The final submission is due on October 15.

The idea of the hackathon is to build on the momentum started from Pi2Day 2025, which took place earlier this summer. You can check the most important outtakes from it in this article. With the hackathon, though, the Core Team aims to expand the PI ecosystem with practical tools, apps, and experiences for everyday users.

Developers are encouraged to build apps that enhance the token’s usability, from payments and services to creative community-driven solutions.

The PI-powered apps have to align with Mainnet Listing Guidelines and bring tangible value to the community. The team wants users to employ their creativity and integrate AI tools for better performance. They can leverage some of Pi Network’s tools, like the recently launched Pi App Studio, as well as the Brainstorm App and the Developer Portal.

As mentioned above, there will be a prize pool that will distribute 160,000 PI tokens to up to eight teams in the following manner:

1st Place – 75,000 Pi

2nd Place – 45,000 Pi

3rd Place – 15,000 Pi

Honorable Mentions (up to 5 teams) – 5,000 Pi each

How to Participate

Pioneers who want to take advantage of the ongoing hackathon need to register using the official Hackathon Registration Form and join the Email list to receive updates. The team size has no limits, but the members need to pass Pi KYC to receive the prizes. However, the project’s KYC has been a controversial procedure with many hurdles along the way.

The newly created apps have to be uploaded to the Pi Developer Portal, accompanied by a demo video and submission form. The judges will evaluate the apps based on PI utility, UI/UX, long-term potential, and alignment with community needs.

“Pi Hackathon 2025 is an opportunity for developers to contribute meaningfully to the Pi Ecosystem by building real-world applications that encourage Pi utility and community participation. Whether you’re an experienced developer or just getting started, this is your chance to create something impactful, collaborate with others, and showcase your ideas to the global Pi community,” concluded the post.