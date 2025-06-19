TL;DR

After years of development, which included numerous delays and growing skepticism, Pi Network’s Open Network finally saw the light of day earlier this year.

The team behind the project celebrated the first 100 days and outlined some of the most substantial developments in the ecosystem since its launch.

The First 100 Days

It was just over four months ago when the Core Team finally announced the official launch of the Open Network following numerous delays in the past few years. The congratulatory blog post from the team published earlier today highlighted the achievement and described the first (over) 100 days as successful since “Pi’s ecosystem and utilities have continued to benefit Pioneers and expand.”

One of the most notable developments that came to life since the Open Network release was the launch of Pi Network Ventures – a $100 million investment initiative aimed at allocating funds into startups and businesses that want to advance the utility and adoption of Pi.

“By investing in startups and businesses, Pi seeks to empower developers, many of whom build, integrate, and innovate with Pi, and bring real-world utility. Pi Network Ventures investments seek out innovators that are focused on globally accessible, community-driven, and economically meaningful projects.”

The post further outlined the new apps available to users, as well as the introduction of new games and their increasing adoption.

Separately, the Core Team praised the Pi Day 2025 event, which took place from March 14 to March 21 and was the first PiFest after the Open Network launch. The team claimed that more than 125,000 registered sellers (and 58,000 active ones) were involved, while the reviews were north of 45,000.

The post also praised the recent introduction of .pi Domains Auction, which is a platform-level utility that “harnesses the collective resources of the Pi community.”

It states that more than 123,000 active bids have already been placed by 57,000 unique users, while bidders have allocated over three million Pi tokens in the process.

Network Achievements and Metrics

Although it was officially launched just over 100 days ago and its native token (Pi) became available for trading at the same time, the project has existed for over half a decade, and users were able to mine the underlying cryptocurrency. As such, many of them had amassed Pi token fortunes in the past several years, and more than 7.4 billion coins have been migrated (5.2 billion locked and 2.2 billion unlocked) since February.

The active nodes have exceeded 400,000, while the total number of migrated Pioneers to the Mainnet since Open Network’s launch is more than three million. The total Mainnet users is up to 13 million, the Core Team claimed.

The post also encourages all Pioneers, devs, and businesses to “continue engaging and creating on Pi,” which will push “the network to continue its achievements that benefit the entire ecosystem.”