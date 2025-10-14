Massive Liquidations Hit 210K Traders as Bitcoin, Altcoins Slump Again: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s impressive price recovery that began over the weekend has come to a halt as the asset slumped by over four grand after it was rejected at $116,000.
The altcoins have produced even more painful declines within the same timeframe, which include double-digit corrections by the likes of BNB, MNT, ZEC, and others.
BTC Slides to $112K
The previous business week ended with one of the worst crashes in recent crypto history after US President Donald Trump threatened China with a new set of tariffs for certain products. BTC went from $122,000 ahead of the statement to $110,000 before a mass wave of liquidations hit it even harder, and it plunged to $101,000 on some exchanges, such as Binance.
After this flushout, the cryptocurrency bounced off and surged past $110,000 over the weekend. It kept climbing on Sunday and Monday, touching $116,000. Thus, it had regained $15,000 from the bottom in just a few days.
However, the bears reemerged on Tuesday morning. BTC was stopped at that resistance and pushed south by over four grand, slipping below $112,000 earlier today. It currently hovers around that level, as its market capitalization has dropped further to $2.235 trillion on CG.
Its dominance over the altcoins has regained some traction since yesterday and is up to 57.5%.
Alts Bleed Out
The altcoins have been hit even harder in the past several hours. The recent high-flyer BNB, which tapped a new all-time high yesterday, has plummeted by over 11% and is close to breaking below $1,200 as of now. MNT and ZEC are the other double-digit daily losers.
Ethereum dropped to $4,000 after a 4% decline, XRP has slumped beneath $2.5 following a 6% drop, while DOGE is down to $0.20 after a 5.25% decrease. Further losses are evident from ADA, HYPE, XLM, and many others.
This substantial volatility has harmed over-leveraged traders again, as the total number of wrecked such market participants is well over 210,000 on a daily scale. The total value of liquidated positions has jumped to $630 million on CoinGlass.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.