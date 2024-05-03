Bitcoin’s price went on quite the wild ride throughout the past seven days. The cryptocurrency is down 4.2% during that period but this summary doesn’t do the action any justice, so let’s dive in.

The market was fairly calm in the beginning of the week, trading at around $64K with little signs of significant volatility. Things started going downhill after April 30th, however. It was then BTC took a massive hit, dropping toward $60K, sending many investors in panic.

The next day, on May 1st, BTC tumbled below $57K. This coincided with the first-ever day of IBIT ETF outflows. This is the spot Bitcoin ETF launched by BlackRock, which was up only in terms of flows until that date. The market has since been recovering, with BTC skyrocketing toward $62K today, recording gains upwards of 5% in the past 24 hours alone.

I told you things got heated up, but that’s not all.

Putting price-action aside, the industry saw a couple of major developments as well. Firs, Changpeng Zhao – the former CEO and one of Binance’s founders – finally received his sentence. He will spend 4 months in jail for violating regulations associated with anti-money laundering.

This puts an end to a case that’s been dragged on for many months. CZ said he will do his time and move on to the next chapter of his life – education.

In another piece of news, it was reported that Bitcoin Jeasus – Roger Ver – got arrested in Spain. He is reportedly accused of tax evasion to the tune of a whopping $50 million. Ver is closely associated with Bitcoin Cash and one of the cryptocurrency’s most vocal supporters.

All in all, the BTC halving is gone and many were expecting for the prices to continue ripping. So far, this has clearly not been the case, but some analysts are pointing out that this is in line with historical price movements preceding a post-halving bull run.

Will the market pick up? Time will tell! If one thing is clear, it’s that next week will likely be just as exciting as this one!

Market Data

Market Cap: $2.4T | 24H Vol: $88B | BTC Dominance: 50.4%

BTC: $61,700 (-4.2%) | ETH: $3,056 (-2.2%) | BNB: $576 (-4.9%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Better Not Miss

Charts

