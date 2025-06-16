TL;DR

Ripple’s network has seen a massive resurgance in the past several days as the number of active addresses skyrocketed to new local peaks last Monday.

The revelation of this growing stat coincided with an impressive price surge for XRP, which has actually become the top performer from the largest 10 alts.

The stat in question is the number of active addresses on Ripple’s network. According to data from Glassnode, cited by the popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, the metric has skyrocketed to a multi-month high as more than 1.12 million users interacted with it on June 9.

When users are more inclined to operate and utilize a certain blockchain network, it’s typically regarded as a bullish sign for its adoption and its future price performance, and vice versa.

Although XRP’s price is well below its 2025 highs reached in late January, it still registered an impressive uptick on a daily scale.

In fact, Ripple’s cross-border token has become the top performer from the top 10 alts, having surged by over 7% in a day. XRP even tapped a multi-day peak of over $2.32 earlier today, before it retraced slightly to the current $2.3.

Recall that the asset plunged to $2.08 on Friday when Israel launched its initial missile attack against Iran. Since then, XRP has added over 10.5% of value.

