Massive 40% Gains From SKYAI and ZEC as BTC Taps $82K: Market Watch

TON has also doubled down on its recent run, followed by DASH, ICP, FIL, and others.

Bitcoin’s price just tapped a new multi-month peak at $82,000, where it faced some resistance but continues to trade close to that level.

Almost all altcoins are in the green today, with ETH inching closer to $2,400 and XRP decisively reclaiming the $1.40 resistance. SOL is up to $90, while ZEC has stolen the show.

BTC Touched $82K

The primary cryptocurrency fell hard last week after it was rejected at $79,500, and the culmination took place on Wednesday following the third FOMC meeting for the year. Although the Fed’s decision to maintain the interest rates unchanged was highly expected, BTC still dipped below $75,000.

However, its subsequent rebound has been very impressive. The asset first neared $79,000 on Friday after Iran sent a peace proposal to the US and remained close to that level during the weekend, even though the US rejected it, and the second one, sent on Sunday.

Moreover, BTC rocketed on Monday morning to over $80,000 for the first time since late January. It slipped in the following hours after some confusing reports, but went back on the offensive and quickly reclaimed that level. The bulls kept the pressure on, and the cryptocurrency briefly tapped $82,000 minutes ago to mark a new three-month peak.

It remains close to that level now, with its market cap climbing to over $1.630 trillion and its dominance over the alts standing above 58.5% on CG.

Alts Turn Green

ZEC has reignited hopes of its massive run from several months ago when it exploded from under $80 to over $700 within weeks. Its daily surge of roughly 40% has reminded of that rally, as the asset now sits at $575. The only more notable gainer in the past day is SKYAI, which has soared by over 40% to $0.78.

TON has continued with its massive streak, posting another 25% surge on a 24-hour scale. DASH, ICP, FIL, and NEAR complete the double-digit price pump club.

A lot more modest gains are evident from XRP, BNB, ETH, and TRX, while SOL, DOGE, and ADA are up by almost 5% daily.

The total crypto market cap has added roughly $50 billion in a day and now sits at $2.8 trillion on CG.