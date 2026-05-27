Massive $20K Bull Market For Ethereum Coming, But $1,500 Could Come First: Analysts

The long-term prospects for Ethereum remain bullish, but short-term pain could come first, according to analysts.

Crypto investor ‘DeFi Dad’ said on Tuesday that once Ether prices reach $5,000, it will take off, mirroring the price action Bitcoin saw almost a decade ago.

The last cycle “was so off for ETH, despite all that’s been built on Ethereum,” he said, citing major institutional involvement, stablecoins, and ETFs.

“Fundamentals clearly needed time to catch up with price, and we over-corrected as we normally do in crypto.”

ETH to $20K or $1,500?

He forecast ETH could rise tenfold to around $20,000 in the next bull market by mirroring Bitcoin’s 2017 fractal patterns, with explosive gains in 2027 to 2028 following the current bear market.

DeFi Dad took 12 months of fractals from BTC price action in 2017 when it exploded from $2,000 to $20,000 to map out what 12 months of price action might look like for Ethereum after the market has bottomed.

However, that market bottom is still looming, and analyst ‘Chain Mind’ predicted that ETH would dump back to the $1,500 level if current support is lost.

ETH IS GOING TO DUMP HARD SOON? This is the crucial moment for ETH: Hold = we are going up

Break = dump to ~$1,500 levels Means the next daily close decides the next major ETH move. Notifs on, I’ll update you on this pic.twitter.com/q22p7ssg9d — 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗜𝗡 𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗗 ⛓🧠 (@0xChainMind) May 25, 2026

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This would be a “trendline reset,” sending prices back to October 2023 and April 2025 levels when Ether crashed to long-term support at $1,500.

“This is the crucial moment for ETH,” the analysts said.

Analyst Alex Marzell observed that support above $2,050 is still holding, but predicted a pullback to February levels if it were to break.

“If ETH loses this area convincingly, the move toward the $1,800 support zone could accelerate fast.”

Ethereum FUD is currently at peak levels following an exodus from the Ethereum Foundation and from long-term network proponents, such as David Hoffman of Bankless, who threw in the towel and sold all of his ETH.

ETH Price Outlook

Spot prices are reacting to the negative sentiment, trading lower on the day as ETH failed to hold above $2,100.

The asset fell to an intraday low of $2,060 during the Wednesday morning trading session, and has lost almost 10% over the past fortnight.

It has been consolidating for four months but appears to be heading toward the lower bound of the channel, below the psychological $2,000 level.