The highly anticipated debate between incumbent Massachusetts senator and digital asset critic Elizabeth Warren and her pro-crypto challenger, John Deaton, finally happened.

Among the highlights of the exchange was Senator Warren’s accusation that Deaton could become a mouthpiece for the crypto industry if he won, ostensibly putting its interests ahead of those who elected him.

Deaton Defends Crypto

Debate co-host Jon Keller triggered the crypto conversation between the two candidates by highlighting their opposing views on the matter. While Senator Warren has previously stated her intention to build an “anti-crypto army,” Deaton made a name for himself criticizing federal authorities for what he believes is an overly aggressive regulation of the industry.

The former Marine started off by arguing that crypto plays an important role in offering financial alternatives to people underserved by the traditional banking system. He buttressed the point using an anecdote about how crypto helped his struggling mother, who had been burdened by predatory banking fees.

He also took aim at Warren’s focus on digital assets while ignoring more pressing issues like inflation and the high cost of living. “I wish Senator Warren attacked inflation the way she attacks crypto,” Deaton quipped.

Undeterred, Warren responded by accusing the Republican candidate of being beholden to the crypto industry.

“If John Deaton goes to Washington, his crypto buddies are going to want a return on their investment,” the senator said, pointing out that the majority of her opponent’s campaign funding comes from the crypto sector.

“One candidate standing here is funded almost entirely by one industry—the crypto industry and 80% of his personal wealth is tied to it.”

The Crypto Law founder countered the senator’s assertions, saying that she herself had benefited from corporate PACs and special interest groups.

He also brought up his involvement in the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit, where he advocated for XRP holders against what he described as regulatory overreach.

The lawyer claimed that his work in that case helped secure a major donation from Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen to Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign, saying, “Madam Vice President, if you’re watching, you’re welcome.”

Warren’s Unwavering Crypto Stance

Despite the comments, Senator Warren stood firm in her belief that crypto poses major risks to both consumers and the American financial system.

Additionally, she raised concerns about the potential for such assets to facilitate illegal activities, including money laundering and terrorism financing.

“I’m not against crypto,” the Senator clarified. “But it has to play by the same rules as banks and credit unions to ensure consumer protections.”

However, Deaton called her out, claiming that she was siding with big financial institutions over regular people by supporting legislation that would ban Bitcoin self-custody for individuals but allow banks and investment firms to manage it.

“Her policies benefit the financial elite, not the everyday person,” he asserted.