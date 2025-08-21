TL;DR

AVAX sees 585% transaction growth in 3 months, pushing adoption and user activity to new highs.

Over 50 million unique wallets show rising AVAX network usage across retail, DeFi, and institutions.

Wyoming and Japan stablecoins, Toyota, and SkyBridge build on AVAX, shifting focus from Ethereum.

Transaction Growth Signals Strong Network Usage

Avalanche (AVAX) has recorded rapid growth in activity since May. Data shared by analyst Lennaert Snyder shows that transaction volume on the network has increased by 585% in just three months. This rise in usage suggests that more users and projects are now interacting with the platform.

$AVAX Transactions have seen explosive growth since May this year. It pumped 585% in just 3 months. This increased network activity clearly shows @avax is being mass adopted. pic.twitter.com/GM4glf7Oew — Lennaert Snyder (@LennaertSnyder) August 20, 2025

At press time, AVAX was trading close to $23, showing a 2% drop on the day and 9% over the past week. Despite the price pullback, network activity has continued to grow.

Notably, the price recently slipped out of an upward channel. It could not maintain above $24, which is associated with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement. AVAX now sits below the 50-day ($23.50) and 100-day ($23.60) moving averages—levels many traders watch to assess short-term direction.

A crossover between these averages suggests further pressure. If the current trend continues, the next support may be seen around $22.65 and $21.85. The Bull Bear Power indicator also shows only weak signs of a rebound so far.

Wallet Growth and Corporate Interest

Avalanche now has more than 50 million unique wallet addresses, showing steady user growth. On-chain stats rank AVAX second in average monthly transaction volume per user at $206,000, behind only Ethereum.

Ethereum still dominates with $521K monthly transfer volume per user, but Avalanche has quietly secured the #2 spot at $206K. 1. ETH: $521K

2. AVAX: $206K

3. OP: $82K

4. TRON: $71K Capital efficiency tells you where serious flows happen. pic.twitter.com/u4LQfPhiAe — Leon Waidmann (@LeonWaidmann) August 20, 2025

Large firms are also building on the network. Toyota shared a whitepaper focused on a new mobility platform using Avalanche. SkyBridge Capital announced plans to tokenize $300 million in assets on the platform, showing growing interest in Avalanche for real-world applications.

Stablecoins and Tokenization Use Avalanche

Recent developments show that Avalanche is becoming a key platform for stablecoin and real-world asset projects. In the United States, Wyoming’s new state-issued stablecoin chose Avalanche as its network. This marks a shift from Ethereum, which has long been the go-to for such deployments.

Outside the U.S., Japan has approved a yen-pegged stablecoin that is also preparing to launch on Avalanche. These choices show growing interest from institutions in using Avalanche for new applications.