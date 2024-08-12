Bitcoin mining firm Marathon Digital Holdings has announced plans for a $250 million offering of convertible senior notes due in 2031. The latest private offering is targeted at “qualified institutional buyers.”

The firm aims to use the proceeds for the acquisition of Bitcoin as well as corporate growth.

The company also has the option to increase the offering by an additional $37.5 million, depending on market conditions. These notes, which will be unsecured and senior obligations of the company, are set to mature in 2031 with interest payments starting in 2025.

Expanding Bitcoin Holdings

According to the official press release, Marathon intends to use the proceeds from this offering to acquire additional Bitcoin and for other corporate purposes, such as strategic acquisitions and debt repayment.

“The notes will be offered and sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the notes and the shares of MARA’s common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, if any, have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and the notes and any such shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.”

Large-scale Bitcoin holders, including miners, can greatly affect BTC’s price due to their considerable capital. Investors frequently track these institutional buying trends to gauge Bitcoin’s demand. Marathon Digital, for one, has significantly expanded its BTC holdings as part of its “full HODL” strategy.

In an August 6th announcement, the mining firm revealed the acquisition of 2,282 BTC worth over $124 million at that time. This boosted its total to 20,818 BTC, worth more than $1.14 billion.

Marathon’s Revenue Plunge

Marathon Digital registered Q2 revenue of $145.1 million, missing Wall Street’s $157.9 million forecast by about 9%.

As reported by CryptoPotato earlier this month, the shortfall was due to operational challenges, including equipment failures, maintenance at the Ellendale site, a rising global hash rate, and the recent Bitcoin halving. CEO Fred Thiel acknowledged the impact on BTC production but highlighted that Marathon achieved a record mining power of 31.5 EH/s in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company aims to reach 50 EH/s by year-end, with further expansion planned for 2025.