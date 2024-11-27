Following Donald Trump’s presidential victory and his promise to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, momentum has surged around the idea of integrating Bitcoin into the nation’s economic and geopolitical strategy.

In the latest development, crypto miner MARA Holdings has urged the United States to aggressively pursue leadership in the sector and in Bitcoin mining, positioning the asset as a matter of national security.

Dominating Critical Components of Bitcoin

In a recent post on X, MARA stressed Bitcoin’s qualities—its finite supply, decentralization, and transferability across borders—making it a modern counterpart to gold as a store of value. However, the firm argues that beyond holding Bitcoin, the US must dominate its mining infrastructure, particularly in securing block space and hash rate.

It added that dominating critical resources such as Bitcoin’s blockspace and hash rate may “profoundly impact” US financial sovereignty and its ability to maintain global influence in the digital age.

“By controlling hash rate, a nation can prioritize access to blockspace, preventing adversarial nations from censoring or manipulating its transactions. Conversely, failing to secure a sufficient share of blockspace and hash rate leaves the U.S. vulnerable to external pressures in a world where Bitcoin’s importance as a financial and geopolitical tool is rapidly growing.”

Amid global de-dollarization trends, MARA highlighted US inaction’s economic and geopolitical risks. A strategic focus on Bitcoin mining could stimulate domestic manufacturing, strengthen energy grids, and generate high-tech jobs. MARA also advocated reducing reliance on foreign ASIC chip production and adopting policies integrating renewable energy into mining.

Recommendations

The company even went on to outline a strategic roadmap for the US to maintain its leadership. Key measures include acquiring Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, expanding domestic BTC mining to control a larger share of the global hash rate, and fostering domestic ASIC chip production to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Additionally, integrating renewable energy into mining operations and incentivizing innovation through regulatory clarity and tax benefits could bolster the industry while promoting sustainability.

Beyond economic security, it highlighted the broader benefits of Bitcoin mining. It could strengthen energy grids, monetize excess energy, and drive high-tech job creation, contributing to a strong and resilient economy. MARA urged the country’s policymakers to recognize Bitcoin mining as a critical component of national strategy, drawing parallels to the nation’s historical leadership in gold reserves.