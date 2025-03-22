A South Korean man who attacked a crypto executive with a weapon during a courtroom trial could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors have sought this sentence for the individual, identified as Mr. Kang, who was charged with attempted murder and disrupting courtroom proceedings after stabbing Mr. Lee Hyung-soo, the CEO of Haru Invest, during his fraud trial.

The Courtroom Attack

According to local media reports, the incident occurred on August 28, 2024, in courtroom 306 of the Seoul Southern District Court in Sinwol-ro, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul. Kang, a daily customer of Haru, had reportedly lost 100 BTC and, in a fit of rage, stabbed Lee in the neck severally. At the time, the Haru Invest CEO was on trial for allegedly defrauding around 16,000 investors of roughly $826 million.

During Kang’s final hearing on March 19, prosecutors argued that the crime was serious and carried out in an “evil” manner, warranting a 10-year sentence.

The 51-year-old’s defense attorney admitted that his client had stabbed Lee but insisted that he had not intended to kill him. He argued that Kang had acted impulsively after suffering financial losses and claimed the attack should be classified as special assault rather than attempted murder.

The defense further stated that the crime had not been premeditated, calling it a tragic mistake made under emotional pressure. The lawyer noted that Lee himself had requested leniency for Kang, recognizing the emotional distress he had faced.

However, a psychiatric evaluation from the National Forensic Hospital was presented in court, with the court stating that the offender had not been in a state of mental weakness or loss of consciousness at the time of the attack.

Sentencing Details

Kang’s legal team also requested the cancellation of his arrest, arguing that his period of detention should count toward the six-month limit under Article 172 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The court announced that a decision on this would be made separately or together with the sentencing scheduled for April 4. In his final statement, the accused expressed remorse, saying, “I deeply reflect and regret that this act occurred in a place where it should not have happened, and I am truly sorry.”

A separate case from earlier this month in Korea saw a Chinese man die after suffering multiple stab wounds. The individual was the victim of a crypto deal gone wrong that instead ended in him getting attacked and robbed of 85 million won at a luxury hotel where the transaction was to take place.