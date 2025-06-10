TL;DR

A key SHIB metric reached a new all-time high, underscoring strong adoption and investor optimism.

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium continues to make headlines by processing millions of transactions daily and undergoing a significant upgrade.

The New Record

LUCIE, the pseudonymous marketing strategist of Shibarium, recently revealed that the total number of wallets holding Shiba Inu (SHIB) has surged to a new all-time high of over 1.5 million.

SHIB HOLDERS HIT NEW ATH!

1,511,101 wallets now hold $SHIB — that’s 0.011% of global population. The army is growing. The mission is alive. pic.twitter.com/DNI9LhgpCt — (@LucieSHIB) June 9, 2025

The development signals a growing interest and user engagement. It also indicates increasing demand, which could play a role in future price growth.

As of the moment, though, SHIB is far from its peak levels. Despite its 4% daily resurgence, the price remains 17% down over the past 30 days.

Shiba Inu isn’t the only cryptocurrency seeing its number of investors rise to a new record. As CryptoPotato reported, the number of bitcoin (BTC) holders recently exploded to almost 55.4 million. Ethereum (ETH) leads the pack with more than 148 million holders, while Shiba Inu’s biggest rival – Dogecoin (DOGE) – has almost eight million.



Breaking Down the Stats

As mentioned above, the data shows that the total number of wallets holding some amount of SHIB is over 1.5 million, which, according to LUCIE, represents 0.011% of the global population.

However, we should make a vital disclaimer that a single individual can have multiple wallets. This means the exact number of holders most certainly does not correspond to the figure, and it should be less.

According to CoinMarketCap’s stats, the vast majority (over 93% of all SHIB holders) have invested less than $1,000 in the meme coin. 6.7% have distributed between $1,000 and $100,000, while only 0.16% have Shiba Inu holdings exceeding $100K.

IntoTheBlock’s data gives further insight into that group of investors. The platform shows that almost 80% of the SHIB holders have jumped on the bandwagon more than a year ago, 20% have done so within the past 12 months, while just 2% have joined the ecosystem in the last 30 days.

This signals a mature investor base that may have a long-term commitment to the asset. On the other hand, it may suggest that most people invested in SHIB during the 2021 bull run and are currently sitting on paper losses, waiting for the price to accelerate so they can potentially cash out.