Major Ripple (XRP) Update: Here’s What You Need to Know

A new proposal seeks to make XRPL's AMM more competitive with modern decentralized designs more suited to crypto's volatile nature.

A new draft proposal was submitted to the XRPL Standards repository. It aims to expand XRP Ledger’s automated market maker by allowing liquidity pools to use different pricing curves at their creation.

The Importance of Flexibility

The proposal, which is titled “AMM Swappable Curves” was opened on May 26 by Roman Thpt and Denis Angell. It is currently marked as a draft amendment and is designed to build on XLS-30, the existing XRPL AMM standard.

The core idea behind it is to move the XRPL automated market maker (AMM) beyond a single constant-product model by introducing a pluggable curve architecture.

Under the draft, users who create pools would be allowed to select a curve type when launching their AMM pool. The initially supported curve types include:

The current constant-product model;

A concentrated liquidity model, which is similar to Uniswap’s v3;

a StableSwap-style model designed for correlated assets such as stablecoins.

In the future, the proposal also calls for a weighted Balancer-style curve and a fully programmable smart AMM.

The Motivation Behind it

The purpose behind the proposal is to improve capital efficiency and market flexibility. In today’s version under XLS-30, the AMM spreads liquidity across the full price range. This can make it very inefficient for assets that trade in a narrow range.

Concentrated liquidity, on the other hand, would allow liquidity providers to target specific price bands. With StableSwap, users can enjoy better execution for closely pegged assets.

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Moreover, the proposal also retains backward compatibility. This means that existing AMM pools would default to the current constant-product curve, but new curve types would use distinct ledger keys, providing for multiple AMM pools to exist for the same asset pair, each of which would use a different curve.

If the proposal is adopted, it could potentially make XRPL’s native automated market maker more competitive with modern decentralized exchange designs. It could also provide developers with more specialized tools for different market conditions, given the volatile nature of crypto in general.