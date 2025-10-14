Major Ripple (XRP) Price Warning: Big Whale Exodus Sparks New Crash Fears

Check out how many XRP tokens whales have sold in the past four days.

Ripple’s XRP suffered a significant decline towards the end of last week as the crypto market experienced a violent downfall.

Despite recovering some of the losses since then, one crucial factor signals that the asset might be on the verge of another incoming collapse.

Big Investors Abandon Their Posts

The popular X user Ali Martinez revealed that whales (wallets holding between 100 million and one billion XRP each) have offloaded 2.23 billion coins since October 10. The USD equivalent of the stash is approximately $5.5 billion, and these market participants now control 7.32 billion XRP, or around 12% of the circulating supply.

There is a general belief in the crypto space that such big investors might have access to some inside information that could lead to a major crash or a sudden price explosion, which could explain their recent efforts.

A selling spree of that magnitude may trigger panic across smaller players and prompt them to dump their bags as well. Last but not least, these actions increase the amount of XRP tokens on the market, which, combined with non-increasing demand, should lead to a price plunge.

Something for the Bulls

Contrary to the whales’ exodus and the potential for a new decline, numerous analysts remain optimistic that XRP has much more fuel left to post fresh gains this cycle. X user CRYPTOWZRD argued that the recent market collapse has removed all panic sellers and “it couldn’t be more beautiful.”

“The bull isn’t over, higher to go,” the analyst added.

The veteran trader Peter Brandt also chipped in. He recently analyzed XRP’s price performance over the years and estimated that one can rarely see “a purer long-term chart.”

It is worth noting that Brandt was once a vocal critic of Ripple’s cross-border token, going so far as to claim it could plummet to zero. At the start of 2025, though, he softened his tone and offered a truce to the XRP Army:

“An Olive Branch to XRP holders. Accept it if you will, reject it if you must, but I offer it with good intent. Over the years, I have taken some hard shots at you and your XRP asset. I admit my rudeness.”