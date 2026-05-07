Major Ripple (XRP) Metric Just Hit a Level Not Seen Since 2021

Binance XRP whale inflows reached their weakest level in over three years as investors remain in a state of caution and anticipation.

Ripple (XRP) posted a minor increase in the last 24 hours, pushing the asset’s monthly surge to 7%. Despite this, the $1.45 level remains a major hurdle for the asset.

Against this backdrop, data suggest that there has been a clear shift in the behavior of major investors over recent months.

XRP Selling Pressure Indicator

According to CryptoQuant’s latest analysis, whale inflows of XRP to Binance have dropped to their lowest level since November 2021. The firm explained that the 30-day cumulative inflow indicator, also known as Sum 30D, climbed to around 2.6 billion XRP at the beginning of March, which was indicative of a strong movement of tokens from whales toward the exchange.

Large transfers of crypto assets to centralized trading platforms are often linked to increased selling activity or portfolio repositioning by major holders. However, since reaching that peak, the indicator has steadily moved lower and has now fallen to nearly 736 million XRP.

As such, CryptoQuant stated that this is the lowest level recorded for the metric in more than three years. The decline essentially points to exchange-related selling pressure from whales easing considerably compared to earlier months. The analysis also revealed that the continued drop in inflows during a period of broader market volatility may reflect a more cautious stance among large investors as uncertainty remains across the crypto market.

It is important to note that lower whale inflows to exchanges are generally viewed as a positive signal because they reduce the risk of sudden sell-offs caused by large token transfers. Hence, if the trend continues and inflows remain low while demand and price conditions improve, the data could support XRP in building a more stable price base over time as selling pressure from major holders continues to weaken.

Institutional Demand and Global Expansion

On the institutional front, US spot XRP ETFs have shown renewed momentum. After seeing more than $31 million in outflows during March, the products rebounded sharply in April with $81.6 million in inflows. The positive trend has continued into May, as the funds have attracted more than $28 million in fresh inflows so far this month.

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Meanwhile, Ripple has continued expanding its activity across several markets in recent months. The company recently partnered with OKX for the listing of its RLUSD stablecoin and also joined efforts with the Crypto ISAC network to share information related to North Korean cyber threat actors targeting the crypto sector.

It has additionally expanded its regional presence in the Middle East and Africa through new office openings.

In South Korea, the company signed a partnership agreement with internet-only lender KBank to move blockchain remittance testing beyond early-stage trials and focus on real-world integration and scalability. The agreement was signed at KBank’s headquarters in Seoul with executives from both firms in attendance, including Ripple Asia-Pacific Managing Director Fiona Murray.

Prior to that, Ripple had entered another South Korean partnership with Kyobo Life Insurance to work on institutional digital asset infrastructure tied to tokenized government bond transactions.