XRP is one of the more popular altcoins, especially amongst retail users. It has consistently remained within the top 10 of all cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, despite the ongoing legal turmoils.

And while the long-awaited end of the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs was postponed, to put it mildly, the US community received a different, more positive update.

XRP Added to 28,000+ ATM Locations in the US

According to a recent announcement on X, Coinme has added support for XRP across tens of thousands of locations across the United States.

“We’ve just added XRP to 28,000+ retail locations across the US where you can buy & sell XRP with cash! The XRP Ledger continues to expand use cases for banking and remittance purposes…”

Meanwhile, XRP’s price trades at 4.5% loss throughout the past 24 hours, currently priced at slightly below $2.10. The cryptocurrency is down 3.4% in the past seven days.

Ripple v. SEC Case Continues

The decline in XRP’s price comes right after US District Judge Analisa Torres ruled against the SEC and Ripple in their joint motion for indicative ruling filed earlier this year, which sought to put an end to the conflict.

In Layman’s terms, this means that the legal case between the two, which is now ongoing for more than four and a half years, will continue.

Commenting on the matter was Ripple’s chief legal counsel, Stuart Alderoty, who said:

“With this, the ball is back in our court. The Court gave us two options: dismiss our appeal challenging the finding on historic institutional sales – or press forward with the appeal. Stay tuned. Either way, XRP’s legal status as not a security remains unchanged. In the meantime, it’s business as usual.”