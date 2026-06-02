Major Ripple (XRP) Announcement Affecting Turkish Users: Details

Turkey sits "at the crossroads of traditional financial and digital economy," one Ripple exec said.

Ripple inked strategic deals with three Turkey-based crypto platforms, aiming to boost adoption and usage of its stablecoin RLUSD.

Additionally, the company picked Istanbul Technical University (ITU) as its latest partner in its global University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI).

Expansion to Turkey

The company behind the popular cryptocurrency XRP revealed that its USD-pegged stablecoin is now available to institutions in Turkey via partnerships with BiLira, Bitexen, and Bitlo. Jack McDonald (SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple) said the country sits “at the crossroads of traditional financial and digital economy” and has one of the highest rates of crypto adoption globally.

“By providing a stable, USD-backed asset that is both transparent and fully regulated, we are empowering Turkish businesses to access global liquidity,” he added.

Alphan Göğüş, CEO at Bitexen MENA, also spoke on the matter. He described the collaboration as “the first step in a broader rollout” across the Bitexen Global platform.

“Supporting RLUSD aligns with our strategy to provide trusted, USD-denominated instruments within a compliant and scalable framework,” he said.

For his part, Sinan Koç, Co-Founder of BiLira, argued that the stablecoin is “uniquely equipped” to accelerate blockchain adoption in the country. As a matter of fact, Turkey has already emerged as a dominant player in the crypto world, and according to a 2025 Chainalysis report, it facilitates roughly $200 billion in annual transaction volume, outpacing its rivals in the MENA region.

Mustafa Aplay, CEO of Bitlo, said the partnership with Ripple offers the Turkish crypto ecosystem a direct, secure gateway to global financial markets.

“By integrating a regulated, enterprise-grade stablecoin like RLUSD, we’re providing our customers with the highest standard of digital dollars for enterprise needs,” he concluded.

Ripple’s stablecoin officially saw the light of day toward the end of 2024, and since then, it has experienced impressive advancement. Some heavyweights that have so far embraced it include crypto exchanges Binance and OKX, as well as America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon. Its market capitalization has been rising lately and currently stands at around $1.81 billion, making RLUSD the 48th-largest digital asset.

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Another Partnership

In addition to collaborating with BiLira, Bitexen, and Bitlo, Ripple also shook hands with Istanbul Technical University (ITU). The partnership, funded via RLUSD, will support advanced research initiatives and graduate fellowships while establishing an XRP Ledger (XRPL) validator directly on the Istanbul Technical University ITU campus.

“By integrating academic research with hands-on decentralized infrastructure, Ripple and ITU are ensuring the next generation of Turkish researchers and students are at the forefront of blockchain innovation,” the official announcement reads.