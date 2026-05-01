Major Price Declines for These Altcoins as Binance Removes 23 Assets: Details Inside

BUBB - one of the affected tokens - crashed by 50% in a matter of a single day.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange removed almost two dozen digital assets from its platform, causing sudden collapses across the affected tokens.

The announcement comes just a few days after Binance added a new batch of trading pairs to its margin section.

Binance Did It Again

The company revealed that 23 altcoins did not meet Binance Alpha’s standards and were delisted on April 30. Some of the affected tokens include Revox (REX), TANSSI (TANSSI), Yala (YALA), Redacted (RDAC), Skate (SKATE), SatLayer (SLAY), Velora (VLR), LayerEdge (EDGEN), Bubb (BUBB), Dexlab (XLAB), and many more.

When the exchange terminates support for certain cryptocurrencies, it usually causes major price declines. This is a rather normal reaction, considering that the development reduces the liquidity of the involved coin, diminishes availability, and causes reputational damage.

There was no surprise here as most of the affected tokens headed south by double digits. BUBB was among the worst-hit, with its valuation nosediving by nearly 50% over the past 24 hours.

BUBB Price, Source: CoinGecko

Approximately two weeks ago, Dego Finance (DEGO), DENT (DENT), and TrueFi (TRU) also crashed in a similar manner after Binance said goodbye.

The company explained to its users that selling or withdrawing the recently scrapped assets on Binance Alpha will still be allowed. It also reminded that tokens part of that early-access platform are typically the subject of high volatility.

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“Users must exercise sufficient risk management and DYOR (do your own research) to fully understand the projects before opting to trade the tokens,” it warned.

The Previous Amendments

Besides scrapping cryptocurrencies that no longer meet the necessary criteria, Binance regularly adds new trading pairs to respond to recent market trends and enhance the user experience.

Earlier this week, it included AVNT/U, BIO/U, CHIP/U, KAT/U, CHIP/USD1, and XAUT/USD1 on Cross Margin. The effort aligns with many of the previous listings, which centered on United Stables (U) – a stablecoin launched in late 2025 and pegged to the American dollar.

Prior to that, Binance temporarily halted deposits and withdrawals on the Ethereum network due to a scheduled wallet maintenance. Services were resumed after the operation, which was supposed to last one hour. This is a standard procedure, and over the past years, the exchange has facilitated improvements across other ecosystems, including BNB Smart Chain, Cardano, and others.