TL;DR

Pi Network’s Open Mainnet launch on February 20 could finally make the Pi token publicly tradable, with exchanges like Bitget, OKX, and MEXC ready to list it, though skepticism remains due to past delays.

Price predictions for Pi vary widely, from a few cents to over $314, but reaching such highs would require a market cap exceeding $31 trillion, far surpassing the entire crypto market’s current $3.3 trillion valuation.

PI’s Potential Price Levels

The controversial cryptocurrency project – Pi Network – is inching toward a major milestone almost six years after seeing the light of day. Earlier this month, the team scheduled the launch of the Open Network for February 20.

This initiative (if it indeed goes live) will make the Pi token publicly accessible by allowing exchanges to list it. Some of the platforms that have revealed their intentions to enable trading services with the asset on launch day include Bitget, OKX, and MEXC.

We have yet to see whether everything will go as planned. Some industry participants have doubts, considering the countless deadline extensions and delays announced by the Pi Network team in the past few years.

On the other hand, others are certain that the project will make the headlines later this week, outlining price predictions for the native token.

The suggestions vary in a wide range with some speculating the the PI token will be worth mere cents when the Open Network goes live, while certain optimists set much higher targets.

The X user Damiano.L assumed the valuation could reach $61, while others have envisioned a whopping rise above $314.159 – a number symbolically linked to π (Pi) ≈ 3.14159.

PI will have a total supply of 100 billion tokens. This means that a price of more than $314 will require its market cap to skyrocket beyond $31 trillion. The current capitalization of the entire crypto sector is approximately $3.3 trillion, making the prediction highly unlikely.

Pi Network’s Popularity Keeps Rising

The latest announcement and the expected progress of the project could be among the main factors making Pi Network more popular across the globe.

Most recently, its followers base on X (formerly Twitter) spiked above 3.7 million, thus surpassing Ethereum. According to Pi News (the leading blockchain media platform on Pi Network) claimed that the only four cryptocurrencies that have more followers on the social media platform are Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The countries where Pi Network has become particularly well-known are South Korea, India, Vietnam, China, Japan, and more. Not long ago, Wu Blockchain estimated that the project’s users in South Korea exceeded 1.3 million, outpacing the local customer base of leading exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.