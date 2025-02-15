TL;DR

Pi Network’s follower count on X has surged to 3.7 million, placing it among the top five most-followed cryptocurrencies globally.

The upcoming Open Network launch is set to make Pi tokens publicly tradable, with major exchanges like Bitget, OKX, and MEXC on board.

Pi Network Flips Ethereum on This Front

The controversial cryptocurrency project – Pi Network – has been around for almost six years. It claims to allow people to mine digital assets directly from their smartphones, but its open mainnet and native token have yet to see the light of day.

Despite the uncertainty, the project has amassed a multi-million community worldwide. In December last year, its application surpassed the major milestone of 100 million downloads, while countries like South Korea, Japan, India, China, Vietnam, and others have become strongholds.

Most recently, Pi News (the leading blockchain media platform on Pi Network) revealed that over 3.7 million people now follow the project on X (formerly known as Twitter). Thus, it surpassed Ethereum’s subscriber base, which has a similar count.

Moreover, Pi News claimed that the only four cryptocurrencies that have more followers on X than Pi Network are Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

As mentioned above, certain Asian nations have become somewhat of bastions for the project. Not long ago, Wu Blockchain estimated that Pi Network’s users in South Korea exceeded 1.3 million, outpacing the local customer base of major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.

Recently, there has been a surge of gatherings in different countries, such as India, Nigeria, and China. According to Pi News, the Chinese event happened in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, where “a large number of goods were sold out on site using Pi payment.”

Just a Few Days Before the Huge Milestone

Earlier this week, Pi Network’s team made the headlines, scheduling the launch of its Open Network for February 20. This development (if it indeed goes live) will make the Pi token publicly accessible by enabling exchanges to list it. Some of the platforms that have revealed their intentions to allow trading services with the asset on launch day include Bitget, OKX, and MEXC.

Others, like Bybit, for example, prefer not to interact with the Pi Token. “Stay away from it,” the company’s CEO Ben Zhou warned.