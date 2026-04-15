Major Pi Network News Drops as PI Token’s Price Finally Stabilizes: Details

Here's what the Core Team behind the project just announced for early May.

Headlines continue to circle around Pi Network, but this time they came in the form of a major participation next month from one of the project’s founders, Chengdiao Fan.

Meanwhile, the native token has halted the recent free-falls and has found some support above $0.165.

Miami Consensus Appearance

Ever since the official launch in February 2025, Pi Network Core Team members have made several high-profile appearances at global cryptocurrency-focused conferences, including at the 2025 edition of TOKEN2049 in Singapore and at Nicolas Kokkalis’s speaking engagement in Toronto, Canada.

The next such event is scheduled to take place in Miami in early May, and Pi Network’s co-founder, Chengdiao Fan, will speak at Consensus 2026 on Wednesday, May 6. She will take the stage between 11:15 and 11:35 AM EDT at the Covergence Stage.

Given the publication from the only official X account, the most likely topic of her appearance would be artificial intelligence and how the project has strived to integrate it into its own features, such as the Pi App Studio.

“Chengdiao’s presentation will explore how Pi’s blockchain infrastructure, verified identity, and globally engaged network can support utility‑driven products and AI‑era business models,” reads the post.

Previous appearances from key team members were often accompanied by a major announcement, which could be the case this time as well.

Consensus Miami is getting a slice of Pi! Pi Founder Chengdiao Fan will speak at Consensus 2026 on Wednesday, May 6, from 11:15–11:35 AM EDT at the Convergence Stage. As AI dramatically lowers the barriers to building products, competition increasingly centers on authentic… pic.twitter.com/rxiVZeDf3C — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) April 14, 2026

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PI Finally Stabilizes

The protocol’s native token experienced intense volatility a month ago as it pumped before and after a Kraken listing announcement to almost $0.30, only to crash by over 40% in a few days to below its starting point after the asset went live for trading.

Since then, it has been unable to stage a meaningful recovery. This was true even yesterday, when almost the entire crypto market rallied on the heels of a promising report that the US and Iran might resume peace talks soon. While many alts posted 5-6-7% daily gains, PI dipped slightly.

However, it managed to find support at $0.165 and now stands above it. The rest of the crypto market has retraced in the past day, while PI has posted a minor 2% gain.