A fresh wave of token releases is set to hit the crypto market this week, with more than $453 million worth of major assets scheduled to enter circulation.

Data from the Tokenomist website shows significant cliff unlocks for Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Immutable X (IMX), and Elixir (ELX), alongside daily linear distributions impacting heavyweights like Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Avalanche (AVAX).

Unlocks Add Supply Pressure Across Key Projects

ENS leads this week’s unlocks, with about $213 million worth of tokens scheduled to hit the market, an amount that makes up just over 3% of its circulating supply. It is followed by IMX with an upcoming release valued at about $55 million, accounting for slightly more than 1%of its supply.

Among projects experiencing steady daily linear releases, Solana will see close to $100 million added to its supply, while the Worldcoin project is set to make available around $32 million worth of its native WLD token.

Meanwhile, DOGE will activate more than 96 million new coins valued at $19.79 million, with Celestia preparing to introduce an additional 6.96 million TIA tokens priced at about $13 million.

Avalanche will also expand its supply by roughly $16 million, and Sui will contribute 3.01 million coins worth just under $10 million. Combined, these events form part of the broader $4.7 billion in token unlocks expected throughout September.

Historically, cliff unlocks often lead to volatility when sudden supply hits the market without matching demand. On the other hand, linear schedules can provide a more gradual release, and with multiple high-value unlocks overlapping this week, traders are advised to keep an eye out for short-term turbulence, especially in lower-liquidity tokens.

Market Impact: Eyes on Solana and Dogecoin

Solana stands out as both a beneficiary of bullish technical momentum and a project facing a notable unlock.

As recently reported by CryptoPotato, on-chain data shows nearly $4 billion worth of SOL accumulated around $180, with additional treasury purchases adding support. Analysts suggest the golden cross could fuel further upside if buying pressure absorbs the fresh supply, though resistance near $0.002 BTC remains a test.

Elsewhere, Dogecoin’s outlook is less clear. The OG meme coin is consolidating below $0.23, a breakout level that analyst Ali Martinez has flagged as pivotal for short-term rallies. And with close to $20 million in new tokens entering circulation this week, the added supply could weigh on the asset unless bullish sentiment returns.