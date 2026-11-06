Major Bitcoin (BTC) Volatility, Ripple (XRP) Price Collapse, and More: Bits Recap Nov 6

The sell-off on Wall Street sent shockwaves through the crypto market, triggering sharp declines in BTC, XRP, HYPE, and many more.

It’s been a wild week for Bitcoin (so far), with the price hovering between $75,000 and $81,000, driven by financial market dynamics and the US midterm elections.

Ripple’s XRP has also been affected, eventually dropping to its lowest level since August, while Hyperliquid (HYPE) plunged below $80 and faces a deeper correction.

BTC’s Rollercoaster

At the start of the business week, the primary cryptocurrency traded near $78,000, but the midterm elections in the United States on November 4 brought immense turbulence.

As it became clear that the Democrats would likely secure a decisive victory and regain control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, BTC headed south to roughly $76,000. Shortly after, their win became clear, and the reduced uncertainty fueled a substantial resurgence, with the asset rising as high as $81K.

However, that peak was short-lived as a broad sell-off across global financial markets over the past 24 hours weighed heavily on the cryptocurrency. Buyers stepped in to recover some losses, and as of this writing, BTC is trading around $76,000 (per CoinGecko).

The brief rally fueled growing optimism across the crypto community. Among the bulls was X user Ted, who predicted a potential move toward $87,000 should BTC regain the $82,000 zone. Similarly, Michael van de Poppe maintained that buyers would stay in control as long as the asset remains above the key support level of $79,000.

At the same time, several warning signs were already emerging, potentially foreshadowing the decline that followed. Those included the transfer of thousands of coins from Trump Media Group to Crypto.com and from MARA Holdings to certain platforms such as Galaxy Digital and Copper. Historically, developments like this precede sell-offs, which can negatively impact price. Meanwhile, The Kobeissi Letter reported that Trump’s administration and the US military are finishing preparations for “a possible resumption of major combat operations in Iran.”

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XRP’s Fall

Ripple’s native token also experienced enhanced volatility, briefly rising above $1.30 on November 5 when the entire market flashed green. Nonetheless, it followed BTC and many other cryptocurrencies that headed south today (November 6) amid Wall Street weakness.

In fact, XRP plunged by 9% over the past 24 hours and dipped below $1.20. One potential reason why it performed worse than its rivals is the lack of institutional demand.

Spot XRP ETFs have struggled to attract fresh capital, with daily net inflows standing at $0 for two consecutive days. The companies that have launched such investment vehicles include Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Canary Capital, 21Shares, and Grayscale. Since their debut, the products have accumulated $1.81 billion in net inflows.

HYPE in Danger?

Hyperliquid’s native token is among the worst performers on a weekly scale, with its valuation tumbling by 15% to around $78. Earlier this week, several analysts warned that the asset could plunge even more in the near future.

Ali Martinez, for example, pointed to a potential head-and-shoulders top on the 12-hour chart and suggested that a sustained close below the $76-$78 neckline could be followed by a crash toward $59. FOUR | Crypto Spaces shared a similar view, predicting a collapse to $60 if bulls fail to defend the $77 zone.

Perhaps a major factor (besides the broader market decline) for the asset’s plunge is the recent whale activity. Santiment noted that the token pumped above $95 following Stan Druckenmiller’s endorsement, but within a day, four whales closed their HYPE longs entirely, banking around $5 million.