Precision liquidity pools, multi-source staking rewards, and real-time on-chain token burns are among the new features of Shibarium.

The protocol’s advancements are seen as vital for Shiba Inu’s ecosystem growth, with some experts suggesting it could reignite SHIB’s rally if adoption improves.

The ‘Total Upgrade’

LUCIE, the pseudonymous marketing strategist of Shibarium, took it to X to disclose the latest improvements surrounding the layer-2 scaling solution.

“This isn’t a cosmetic refresh. It’s a total upgrade to the engine that powers how you earn, trade, and burn inside the ecosystem,” the disclosure starts.

Specifically, LUCIE explained that precision liquidity pools are live following the development. Liquidity providers can now choose exactly where to provide liquidity and target specific zones.

The X user also revealed that individuals who stake tokens are enabled to earn from multiple sources simultaneously. “It’s compounding without the micromanagement. Keep it up all in one spot and let the rewards stack up,” they added.

Perhaps the biggest improvement after the upgrade is related to the burning program. LUCIE unveiled that users will no longer need to wait for announcements to burn tokens as they will happen on-chain, in real-time.

Subsequently, Shibarium’s lead said all major tools now run together “smoothly,” sharing five valuable tips for “real users:”

“Lock LPs into price ranges for better APY. Combine rewards across protocols. Exit and re-enter LP zones without losing gains. Burn as you go. Stay agile when the market moves.”

Shibarium’s Revival

Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain solution plays a vital role in Shiba Inu’s overall ecosystem growth. It officially came into existence in August 2023, aiming to reduce transaction costs, improve speed, and enhance scalability.

Shibarium’s advancement is touted by some industry participants as a main factor that could give SHIB a boost for a renewed rally. Not long ago, the Bitcoin advocate Jeremie Davinci said:

“I like Shiba Inu, as you know, and I think it will do relatively well in this cycle, but it may not go as high as you expect. I think Shiba Inu has a lot of utility now that they have Shibarium, and basically, it’s a chain that you can actually run all kinds of applications. However, nobody is using it, and there are no applications for using your tokens on Shibarium yet. If they get that solved, Shiba Inu will go to the moon.”

Towards the end of May, the number of daily transactions processed on the protocol sharply collapsed. Nonetheless, over the weekend, there was a significant resurgence, and the figure is back in the millions.