Lucky Solo Bitcoin Miner Lands $200K BTC Reward: But There’s a Catch (Flash News)

The miner was not the 'average Joe,' as one market commentator described them.

Bitcoin mining has long become a massive business niche in which the individual miner has been sidelined, but there are occasional exceptions.

A single miner managed to mine block number 960804, which secured them the 3.125 BTC prize, worth roughly $200,000 at today’s prices.

Pseudonymous software developer at CKPool, Dr -ck, was among the first to congratulate the miner. However, they explained that the miner’s hashrate peaked at 100 PH, which is significantly higher than that of so-called hobby miners.

Consequently, Dr- ck determined that the miner in question had probably rented the equipment. In addition, popular market observer going under the X moniker Bitcoin Archive described the miner as “not the average Joe,” but still admitted the substantial luck needed to succeed given the current miner environment.

This development comes amid the Coldcard saga, in which many investors using the hardware wallet lost millions of dollars worth of BTC as the wave of attacks continues. Dr -ck noted that the chaos has not deterred the Bitcoin network from operating as intended.