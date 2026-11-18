The trader stands to lose more if TRUMP extends its decline.

The cryptocurrency market is a unique arena that can make investors millionaires quickly, provided they pick the right asset and time their exit wisely.

At the same time, it can be unforgiving to those who miss the opportunity to take profits or enter just as prices peak. Here’s the painful journey of one investor who lost almost $3 million in about a year and a half.

A 92% Loss… So Far

Lookonchain revealed the case of a mysterious market participant who bought 267,272 TRUMP tokens less than two years ago for $3.19 million.

The bet did not play out as expected, with the original investment now worth just $258,000. This means the investor is now sitting on an unrealized loss of roughly $2.93 million.

Of course, the primary driver behind the unsuccessful investment (at least for now) is the steep price decline of Official Trump (TRUMP), a meme coin closely associated with US President Donald Trump.

The token started trading around his inauguration in January 2025 and initially entered the crypto sector amid a storm, with its price briefly exploding to $25 and its market cap hitting $5 billion. However, the hype quickly faded, and in the months that followed, TRUMP experienced a real meltdown that only intensified after Democrats secured a decisive victory in the midterm elections in early November.

As of this writing, the meme coin trades just below $1, representing a 96% collapse from the historic peak. Its market cap has fallen to around $270 million, meaning that TRUMP is no longer among the top 100 largest cryptocurrencies.

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Previous Cases

Not taking profits at the top can be just as painful as selling too early and then watching the price skyrocket. Earlier this year, Looknchain reported a trader who bought 7.99 million PONS tokens for around $443,000 and offloaded the stash as the asset’s price headed south, taking a $308,000 loss.

What’s particularly interesting is that the valuation then reversed, exploding by over 1,000% in two weeks. This means that the trader would have made a $3 million profit if they had held the stash a bit longer.

Another crazy story dates back to 2024, when one investor made more than $3 million in less than three days after dealing with certain meme coins like SLERF.