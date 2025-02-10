Bitcoin’s price slipped below $95,000 for the first time in about a week, but the bulls managed to defend that level, and the asset jumped to as high as $98,000 a few hours later.

Most altcoins have had mixed performances over the past day, with BNB retracing hard while SUI is heading north. Litecoin has stolen the show.

BTC Defends $95K Slip

Last Monday morning was an all-out massacre in the cryptocurrency space following US President Trump’s tariffs against three countries. BTC, which had already dumped from $106,000 to under $100,000 during the weekend, slumped within hours to just over $91,000 to mark a multi-week low.

The cryptocurrency bounced off hard, which was somewhat surprising, the skyrocketed to over $102,000 later that day, thus making another ten-grand move within hours. However, it failed to remain in the six-digit price territory and retraced to $96,000 almost immediately.

Another attempt to overcome that $100,000 mark was halted on Friday, and BTC was pushed south to a familiar ground – $96,000. The weekend was calmer, but bitcoin dropped once again on Monday morning. This time, though, its losses were stopped at $95,000, and BTC even jumped to $98,000 but couldn’t breach it.

As of now, bitcoin trades with a minor daily increase, which has pushed its market cap to over $1.930 trillion on CG. Its dominance over the alts stands strong at 58.5%.

LTC Pumps

Binance Coin was the Sunday star of the cryptocurrency market, but its ascent was stopped, and the asset is now down by 5% to just over $600. The other larger-cap alts in the red today include ETH, XRP, DOGE, and XLM.

In contrast, SUI has gained over 3% in the past day and sits at $3.2. SOL, TRX, LINK, AVAX, and ADA are also with minor gains.

Litecoin has stolen the show today with a 10.5% surge that has pushed it toward $120. APT, TAO, and OM follow suit.

The total crypto market cap has remained at essentially the same spot as yesterday at just over $3.3 trillion.